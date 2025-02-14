Milton-Keynes based Steven Eagell Group enhances employee value proposition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes-based Steven Eagell Group, a leading Toyota and Lexus retailer in the UK, has invested heavily in enhancing its Employee Value Proposition (EVP), reinforcing its commitment to recruiting, nurturing and developing the top talent in the industry.

Core changes to the Group’s EVP include increases to basic salaries, with an industry-leading guaranteed £30k salary for the first 12 months for all sales and aftersales roles. Additionally, maternity, paternity, adoption and sick pay have been enhanced to better support employees when they need it most. The Group also increased its annual leave allowance, ensuring a better work-life balance for its colleagues.

To recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions across the business, Steven Eagell Group has launched its first-ever Excellence Awards, voted for by General Managers across all departments. These awards celebrate not only performance but also attitudinal achievements, ensuring the behaviours and values that drive success are rewarded, while shining a spotlight on those who exemplify the best of what the Group stands for.

To acknowledge long-term commitment, the Group has also established long-service awards for employees working across all business areas who reach milestones in their careers.

Further demonstrating the emphasis on improving its culture and enhancing its people offering for the wider success of the business, Steven Eagell Group recently created a new role - General Manager for Transformation & Talent. This new role will involve overseeing the company’s transformation and talent strategy as they continue to navigate a challenging business environment, while ensuring they thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

To increase collaboration and employee engagement, the company has, for the first time, begun holding town hall meetings. These gatherings provide employees with the opportunity to hear from leadership, gain insights into the Group’s direction and have their voice heard, reinforcing the company’s culture of transparency and collaboration.

Steven Eagell, CEO, Steven Eagell Group commented: “The enhancements made to our EVP reflect ongoing investments in our workforce and our commitment to making Steven Eagell Group a great place to work, where our employees feel valued, supported and empowered. We look forward to strengthening this by celebrating the amazing contributions taking place across our business later in 2025 with our new Excellence Awards. Our people are at the very heart of our success and we believe that creating a culture of collaboration and recognition cultivates an environment where our employees are equipped to deliver excellence.”