Meet the 'World's tiniest piglets' at Bucks attraction's fabulous family fun day this Saturday

Visitors to Kew Little Pigs Farm this Saturday are in for a magical treat, as the award-winning attraction welcomes the public to meet its smallest-ever litter of piglets for the very first time.

Born just days ago to proud mum Bambi and potential record-breaking dad Pluto, the seven pint-sized piglets are already causing a global stir. Media outlets as far afield as Australia and Canada have picked up on the story, marvelling at the miniature arrivals born at the ethical micro pig breeding farm in Old Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

The piglets will make their public debut at Kew Little Pigs’ Alice in Wonderland Family Fun Day this Saturday (20 July), with tickets already selling fast as excited visitors flock to catch a glimpse of the tiny new stars.

“We’ve never had piglets this small before,” said Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs. “This is a really exciting moment for us – and we’re thrilled that our visitors will get to be part of it. They’re so cute, so tiny, and so full of character already. It’s the perfect time to come and see them!”

Bambi with her piglets - Animal News Agency

The piglets' dad, Pluto, stands at just 38cm tall and is currently under review by Guinness World Records as the smallest proven adult boar in the world. Affectionately dubbed “tiny but mighty”, Pluto lives up to the name – he’s not only charming and sociable, but now also a proud dad twice over, with another of his companions, Venus, also believed to be pregnant.

“Pluto may be small enough to sit on your lap, but he’s made a massive impression,” Olivia added. “The whole world seems to be falling in love with this litter – and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Saturday’s event promises a full day of Wonderland-inspired fun, including a live DJ, face painting, games, fancy dress competitions, and, of course, hands-on piggy petting sessions – including the first chance to meet the new arrivals.

Kew Little Pigs is the UK’s leading ethical breeder of micro pigs and ranks in the top 10% of animal attractions globally on TripAdvisor. The farm regularly welcomes families, schools and animal lovers looking for a unique and heartwarming day out.

Pluto is believed to be the World's smallest proven boar - Animal News Agency

To celebrate this special occasion, visitors can get 10% off tickets by entering the code familyfun10 when booking online at www.kewlittlepigs.com.

“These piglets are a big part of our story – they represent everything we stand for: ethical breeding, animal welfare, and bringing joy to families,” said Olivia. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone this Saturday and share this moment with them.”