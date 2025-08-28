Meet Ronnie, 80, the Catwalk Queen proving retirement is anything but quiet

Buckinghamshire has its very own real-life Coopers Chase. At Audley Villages’ Chalfont Dene, residents aren’t just enjoying retirement - they’re taking to the catwalk.

80-year-old Ronnie Benattar, homeowner at luxury retirement brand Audley Villages’Chalfont Dean in Buckinghamshire, spent 50 years in the fashion industry and now struts her stuff on catwalks defying later life stereotypes and living up to her signature catchphrase: “Never knowingly overdressed”.

Ronnie commented: “Those of us who model have such a good time doing it. It’s a lot of fun and we have a real giggle together no matter what we’re all dressed up in.

The former fashion buyer's career in fashion spanned five decades. Ronnie was a Dress Buyer for House of Fraser then Peter Richards, and later on took up a role as Central Dress Buyer for Debenhams. Ronnie then ran her own fashion importing business and sold to the multiples.

Ronnie sporting golf attire at a recent show for Libby's Legacy.

She then spent 10 years with Frank Usher as their UK Retail Sales Manager, becoming involved with ‘shop-within-shop’ outlets in Harrods and Selfridges as well as many other outlets in the 90's before retiring ten years later after 50 years.

She says: “Even though the fashion shows are just for fun, I like that I can still have input into how the outfits could be styled. As I’ve been retired from the fashion world for a while, it’s good to see what current trends are and to update my own wardrobe.”

“For me, retirement is about embracing new adventures and making connections by meeting new people. Getting involved in fashion shows is all part of the fun. Who knew you could make so many new friends later in life? My life looks a lot different now than it did three years ago and I’m very grateful to have such a good support network around me.

“As I am not one for sitting still, I believe that the key to a fulfilling retirement is to keep busy. I try and get involved in activities where I can for the sense of community and achievement when an event goes well.

Ronnie Benattar strutting her stuff on the Catwalk at Chalfont Dene.

“The more you do, the more you will also find your social life and confidence start to blossom.”

For other people in their retirement who are unsure about putting themselves out there, Ronnie has some words of wisdom: “give everything a try at least once – you never know what it may lead to.”

Ronnie’s advice comes after ARCO, the main body representing the UK Integrated Retirement Community sector, launches its ‘Generation Joy’ campaign to spotlight the vibrant, independent lives that are enjoyed in integrated retirement communities across the UK.

A spokesperson for Audley Villages, which hosts the fashion shows, commented: “It’s wonderful to see how these fashion shows have added to Ronnie’s life. Her social life has been invigorated by new friends and getting up there in front of an audience to model clothes has been a real highlight.

“Ronnie’s a different person health-wise since she joined us three years ago and seeing her thrive has been a pleasure. She really embodies the idea of ‘Generation Joy’ and is an absolute inspiration."