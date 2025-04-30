Meet Jason, George and Astrid, the party-mad Bucks pigs who have an exciting summer ahead

By Hayley OKeeffe
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
They’ve got trotters, tails and a jam-packed social calendar — meet Jason, George and Astrid, the miniature pig party animals taking the UK by storm!

The pampered pigs from Kew Little Pigs Farm, the UK's leading ethical miniature pig breeder based in Amersham, Bucks, have kicked off their summer season of squeals and celebrations with back-to-back birthday bashes — and the public can’t get enough.

This week alone, the trio travelled in their specially-adapted pigmobile (yes, that’s a thing!) to an 11th birthday party in Cambridge and a 9th birthday bash in Esher, delighting children and adults alike with their cheeky charm, twitchy snouts and love of being petted and brushed.

"They absolutely love the attention," said one partygoer. "They even joined in the games."

Jason, George and Astrid for their summer of fun - Animal News AgencyJason, George and Astrid for their summer of fun - Animal News Agency
Jason, George and Astrid for their summer of fun - Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs isn’t just about cute cuddles and snouty selfies though — it’s also a highly respected, award-winning tourist attraction, and its dedication to animal welfare sets it curly tail and shoulders above the rest.

And it’s not just party bookings keeping the farm busy. This week saw Ron, Ralph and Neville head off to Simon in Hertfordshire, who has welcomed them as pets for his children. Meanwhile, Henry, Hans and Solo trotted off to their new home at Dreamacre Alpacas in Yorkshire — with Henry now on breeding duties and the others getting ready for petting paddock stardom.

Even the Cotswolds got in on the piggy action, with two lucky little pigs delivered to a new family there, just in time for the sunshine season.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “Summer is always such a busy and exciting time for us. Between the parties, educational visits, and delivering pigs to their forever homes, there’s never a dull moment — but it’s so rewarding.

A family enjoying a visit from the show pigs this week - Animal News AgencyA family enjoying a visit from the show pigs this week - Animal News Agency
A family enjoying a visit from the show pigs this week - Animal News Agency

"What matters most to us is that our pigs are ethically bred, loved, and well cared for. Their welfare is absolutely our top priority — whether they’re on the farm, at a party, or moving to a new family, they’re treated like the stars they are.”

So, if you thought pigs couldn’t party — think again. With glitter, games, and plenty of snorts, Bambi, Kingley and Sven are proving that miniature pigs are the ultimate VIPs (Very Important Pigs) of the summer!

Fancy a piggy party of your own? Visit www.kewlittlepigs.com to find out more

