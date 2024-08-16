Mayors ride to Montesson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thame Mayors join cyclists for charity ride to France.

Former Thame Mayor, Councillor Adrian Dite, and current Mayor, Councillor Andy Gilbert, will join a group of Thame cyclists in September for a charity ride to Montesson, France.

The group will set off on their 340-mile journey on Wednesday 11 September, arriving in Thame's "Jumeau Ville en France" on Friday 13 September ahead of a "twinning weekend".

Twinning arrangements between UK and French towns began after World War II. The desire for reconciliation forging bonds between local authorities. Montesson and Thame have been twinned since 2001.

Thame Mayor, Andy Gilbert, with Thame cyclists

Montesson is a city of Yvelines, in the region of Ile-de-France, about nine miles north-west of Paris. The city has around 15,000 residents, slightly more than its Thame twin.

Over the years, Thame has welcomed guests from Montesson including families, cultural and sports associations, and student exchanges.