Mayors ride to Montesson
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Thame Mayor, Councillor Adrian Dite, and current Mayor, Councillor Andy Gilbert, will join a group of Thame cyclists in September for a charity ride to Montesson, France.
The group will set off on their 340-mile journey on Wednesday 11 September, arriving in Thame's "Jumeau Ville en France" on Friday 13 September ahead of a "twinning weekend".
Twinning arrangements between UK and French towns began after World War II. The desire for reconciliation forging bonds between local authorities. Montesson and Thame have been twinned since 2001.
Montesson is a city of Yvelines, in the region of Ile-de-France, about nine miles north-west of Paris. The city has around 15,000 residents, slightly more than its Thame twin.
Over the years, Thame has welcomed guests from Montesson including families, cultural and sports associations, and student exchanges.
The Thame cyclists have set-up a Just Giving page for their fundraiser. They hope to raise £1,500 for the Thame Mayor's 2024 charities - Lord Williams's School Young Carers and the Sharing Life Trust/Thame Foodbank.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.