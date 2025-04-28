MARSWOTH: Peter works at Grace's, Tring for 75 years

Great staff: Peter and Carol both received long service awards from G Grace & Co in Tring - and a celebration cake.

Peter Flitney, aged 90, has just completed 75 years of working at G Grace & Son in Tring, having joined the town’s most historic business when he was 15.

He has worked in the garage workshops since 1950, when he first took up his employment under Harold Grace.

Initially he was helping local farmers with their agricultural equipment, carrying out major repairs where new parts could not be purchased.

He also began work on Rovers and Jaguars and helped current owner Gilbert Grace prepare the family’s Riley cars for racing.

He helped with the installation of a new boiler in Tring Parish Church – work carried out by several generations of the Grace family, who began trading in Tring in 1750. And he has done a variety of other jobs for the firm over the years.

Peter is married to wife Sheila, and they have two sons and six grandchildren.

Another employee, Carol, has also completed 30 years of service at G Grace & Son, working in the hardware shop.

Gilbert and Julie Grace treated them to a special dinner and cake to celebrate their long service.

VE DAY: The Red Lion, Marsworth, is holding a VE celebration on Monday, May 5, from 12pm to 9pm (food from 12pm to 3pm) and encourages people to come in 1940s dress. There will be music and fish and chips. Wendover is also holding VE Day events over the bank holiday, including beacon lighting at Hampden Meadow on Thursday May 8 and a community day at Manor Waste on Sunday, May 11.

FUNDRAISER: Waters Edge in Startops End is also holding a fundraising event for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) on Saturday May 3 from 1pm to 6pm, with a barbecue, cocktails, exciting funfair games, music and more. Lucy, one of the owners, is doing a 25K walk in May in loving memory of sister Stacy Whittington, to support families facing similar heartbreak and raise money for testing days. Tickets are £5, which will be donated to CRY.

FUN RUN: Once again, tea and cakes will be available for the Marsworth Fun Run runners on Sunday, May 11. If you are able to make a cake please message Carolyn Pankiw.

SCARECROWS: Wingrave has a Scarecrow Festival from Saturday May 3 to Monday, May 5.

OLD FILM: Chas Jellis has posted about an old film on YouTube called, If I Don’t Come Home, Have a Drink On Me! It features an RAF Lancaster bomber crew, including engineer Ross Elder who worked at the Tunnel cement factory. The film follows his bike ride home over the canal bridge by the White Lion in Marsworth to his cottage in Startops End. Josie Kempster is among local people who remember him.

She says that at the Marsworth Steam Rally, on June 15, there will be a fly past of a Lancater – a fitting tribute to Ross.

RED LION BRIDGE: Villagers are being reminded to object as soon as possible to a proposal for traffic lights at the Red Lion bridge.

The application is for a Certificate of Lawlfulness and is intended to facilitate a development at the airfield for 320 houses, with a main thoroughfare through the village, substantially changing its character. You can comment on the Bucks Planning Portal.

The parish and Buckinghamshire councillors agreed at a recent meeting that this is already a congested area adjacent to the Red Lion and the church and vehicles regularly encroach on what footpaths exist and the verge banks. Safe passing is most difficult, and cyclists and pedestrians are in danger of being hit. The proposal of traffic lights on the bridge and effectively one metre of carriageway as a footpath will provide neither adequate nor safe passage for pedestrians, especially pushchair and wheelchair users. Canal and River Trust has objected, as the bridge is listed.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is welcome news that there will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

GENTLEMEN’S RIDE: The Distinguished Gentlemens’ Ride will gather at the Red Lion, Marsworth, at about 9am on the day of the ride, Sunday May 18 – and leave for Tring, Berkhamsted and Pitstone at around 11.3oam. They are expected back at the Red Lion for lunch at around 12.30pm. The ride raises money and awareness for men’s health charities.

FLOATING MARKET: There will be a floating market on the canal at Startops from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5, from 10am to 5pm.

TRING FAMILY FUN DAY. This is on Saturday, May 10. From 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul Church and Churchyard. There are tower tours, a bar, a teddies zip wire, children’s activities and games, live music, a lunchtime barbecue and more. All welcome. Funds raised go towards church repairs.

WEDDING FAIR. This will be on Sunday, May 18, at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Doors open from 12pm to 4pm.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.