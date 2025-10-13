MARSWORTH: What lies ahead for Red Lion bridge? Plus road reopening

A Certificate of Lawfulness has been granted by Buckinghamshire Council for proposed traffic management works on the Grand Union Canal Bridge 130, adjacent to the Red Lion pub in Marsworth.

The certificate confirms that the installation of traffic lights and a designated pedestrian lane on the historic bridge is considered lawful under current planning regulations.

The proposed changes are intended to improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians crossing the narrow structure, should development at the airfield go ahead.

Importantly, the certificate does not grant permission to begin the works on the bridge - it simply allows Ainscough Strategic Land to submit an application to carry them out.

Traffic lights? Villagers are concerned about what lies ahead now Ainscough has permission to apply for changes on the bridge.

Any further alterations, such as kerbing, cabling, new road markings, or changes to the bridge’s surface, would still require separate listed building consent due to the bridge’s status as a structure of special architectural and historic interest.

However, the announcement has stirred unease among residents. Many fear that these works could pave the way - quite literally - for Ainscough’s long-debated plans to build 320 homes on the nearby airfield site.

Parish Council Chairman Bob Kennedy sought to reassure villagers, stating that the certificate “is not a green light for development,” but rather a procedural step concerning the bridge alone.

As the community awaits further developments, the future of the Red Lion Bridge - and what may lie beyond it - remains a topic of close local scrutiny.

Red Lion bridge from the village side: Will it be changed and will there be development? Picture: Sandra Costello.

Road set to partially reopen by Wilstone ressie

Major improvement works at Wilstone Reservoir are moving into their next phase, with piling work on the embankments just finished, according to Mark Stephens, project manager for the Canal & River Trust, overseeing the site.

Now piling is complete to prevent future leakages, a section of Lower Icknield Way, adjacent to the reservoir car park, is set to partially reopen.

One lane will remain closed, with traffic lights in place to manage flow while further works continue. These restrictions are expected to remain until November 2025.

Work complete: The piling press at Wilstone Reservoir has been used to create a curtain wall within the embankment. Picture: CRT

The car park itself will stay closed for several more months as contractors level and resurface the footpath that runs along the top of the reservoir embankment. The steps leading from the car park to the footpath will also be replaced. The car park is scheduled to reopen by March 2026.

In addition to surface improvements, the Trust is upgrading the collector drains at the toe of the embankment. These drains play a critical role in monitoring any signs of leakage from the reservoir.

Underground work is also underway to repair and re-line the historic culvert - a 200-year-old, 300-metre-long brick structure that runs from the northeast corner of the reservoir beneath Lower Icknield Way. The culvert remains a vital emergency outlet for drawing off water from the reservoir.

Despite the scale and complexity of the project, Mr. Stephens confirmed that all works remain on track for completion by the end of March 2026. Startops Reservoir is set to be piled, creating a curtain wall, in two or three years, to prevent leakages there.

Fireworks open earlier this year, at 5.30pm. Picture: Beka Yalcin.

MARSWORTH FIREWORKS WILL OPEN EARLIER

Marsworth’s much-loved village firework display returns on Saturday, November 8, promising another evening of warmth, sparkle, and community cheer at the Recreation Ground.

Gates open earlier this year at 5.30pm, giving visitors extra time to grab a bite and settle in before the festivities begin. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by the fireworks at 7pm. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children, with proceeds helping to fund the display and upkeep of the village hall.

Rural Roasts will once again be serving up hot dogs and burgers, and Isla’s mulled wine, glow sticks and sweet stand will add to the festivities.

Parking is available in the orchard off Watery Lane, with disabled badge holders permitted to park directly on the recreation ground.

With a 30-minute display, a rousing 1812 Overture encore, and a warm village atmosphere, it’s no wonder the event keeps growing.

Paul Rance says: “Hopefully this year it will be bigger and better. Come along - you won’t be disappointed.”

SCHOOL: Marsworth School is on the lookout for wicker baskets in good condition to use for hampers and raffle prizes.

VANDALISM AT COLLEGE LAKE: Staff and volunteers at College Lake were saddened and frustrated last week to discover that vandals had broken in overnight and built a fire in the children’s seating area, which is not a fire pit. They burned expensive wood, which was part of a new, under-construction wildlife garden information centre. Please call 101 with any information.

HALLOWEEN WORKSHOP: Lisa Tervit is running a Halloween Workshop on Thursday, October 30, from 11am to 12pm at Marsworth Millennium Hall HP23 4LR. She says: ‘Let’s embrace the beautiful autumn season together by creating beautiful cobweb decorations using minimal materials that you have laying around.’ Book with Growing Bright and Parents for Future UK on Eventbrite.

RED LION: The Indian street food van will be at the Red Lion this Saturday, from 5pm to 9pm. On October 31, there is a Halloween fancy dress party from 7pm.

ARTS AND CRAFTS: Pop in and say hello and see some amazing arts and crafts at St Mary’s Church, Ivinghoe next weekend on October 18 and 19. Open from 10.30am to 4.30pm/3.30pm. Refreshments available,, parking on Ivinghoe Lawn.

VILLAGE HALL: A huge thank you for the Village Hall Committee to Neil, James, Adam, Alex, Tracey, Josie, Michael, and Frances for their hard work clearing up the leaves and cleaning the outside of the village hall. Even the post box got a wash and the hall brass plaque a polish! Such fantastic community spirit — the place looks so much better now!

REPAIR CAFÉ: The Tring Repair Café is on Saturday, October 18, at High Street Baptist Hall from 10.30am to 1pm.

VILLAGE NEWSLETTER: Save our newsletter! Do you have desktop publishing experience or would like to learn? If the answer to either of these is Yes, maybe you could be the next editor of Marsworth News, or part of an editing team. Full details available by emailing [email protected]. Hurry before we lose the newsletter altogether.

MARSHCROFT DEVELOPMENT:

Recently, around 150 residents joined Tring Town Council and the Grove Fields Residents Association (GFRA) for a packed meeting on the Draft Local Plan and Harrow Estates’ proposal for the Marshcroft site. With a potential 46 per cent increase in housing, concerns ran high - but so did community engagement.

The GFRA shared their alternative 20 per cent growth plan, which they will share with the planning inspectors, and urged residents to submit feedback via a short online form. They also appealed for donations to support their representation in Stage 3 of the Examination in Public (EiP).

To share your views or support the campaign, visit protecttring.org.