MARSWORTH: Village rallies round to reopen the Red Lion this week!

Inside the dining area: The damage becomes apparent. This section is closed off at the moment, but the bar area is fully usable again.

The Red Lion, at the heart of Marsworth, is set to reopen this week serving drinks thanks to a team effort by the managers and villagers.

The historic, Grade II listed pub was badly damaged in a fire in late May – and work on major repairs is still to start.

But the two ground floor bar areas are now back in good condition and Pete and Mandy Oxley, the managers since January 2024, plan to serve drinks again from Thursday.

Over the weekend and in the run-up to the reopening, numerous village volunteers have been helping to clean these rooms and get everything ready.

Round the back: Major repairs are needed to the roof and outhouses. They should be done in the next year.

And while the pub itself can’t serve food until further repairs are done, visits by pop-up kitchens are planned, including the Souvlaki Van on Saturday, August 9 from 5pm to 9pm.

‘The number of people who have turned up to help get the pub open again has been fantastic,’ said Mandy on Sunday. ‘They have been washing down walls with sugar soap, painting, and cleaning items. Compared to similar cases, we’ve apparently been quite quick to get the pub reopened.

‘I still can’t believe it all happened. The Fire Service was amazing, finding a hydrant hidden under a car, and getting water from the canal and up by the village hall. They saved the thatched part – if that had gone up it would have been far worse.’

Parts of the building remain no-go areas, she added, including the kitchen, dining area and snug. There are still gaping holes in some ceilings in the outhouses and upper floors, but the bar area is comparatively untouched, as are the living areas under the thatch.

The Red Lion still needs major repairs, but the bar was relatively untouched by the fire and can open again.

Nick Webb, of local builder Prism Construction, which is renovating and converting the former White Lion pub, has been in to help seal off areas of the Red Lion that require too much repair to use at the moment.

Mandy adds: ‘Lots of things need sorting. The assessors are still debating what actually happened. About eight people came out recently to inspect, including forensics, a loss adjustor and a person from the company that made an extractor fan which had just been fitted.

‘It seems the fire began with an electrical fault in the roof. A regular who came in earlier than usual headed into the garden with a drink, saw smoke coming from the roof of the kitchen and twigged there was a fire, so was able to quickly raise the alarm.’

A bat survey has been carried out as required, but no bats were present.

Waiting to welcome you back: Pete and Mandy Oxley plan to open the Red Lion for drinks from Thursday, with a food van on Saturday.

A proper generator is due to be delivered today (Monday) allowing the bar to be up and running again. The entrance will now be via the white door in the thatched section, or through the garden to the rear door.

It is expected that it will take another year to get the upstairs dining area open. As the building is Grade II listed the work will be put out to tender to specialist heritage restoration companies. Meanwhile, rewiring has already begun in some areas.

And Dylan, the Oxleys’ cat, who fled the scene of the fire in panic, has been adopted by a village family.

The Red Lion was doing so well before the fire, with Pete and Many running many great events enjoyed by villagers and making it a real hub for Marsworth. The couple look forward to welcoming you back for drinks in the downstairs bar areas, while the restoration side gradually gets sorted.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Marsworth Flower Festival is fast approaching and will take place from August 23 to 25 with an "Around the World" theme. Expect incredible flower arrangements and displays, delicious home-made refreshments, a raffle and tombola, and live music throughout the weekend.

Annette Botting is inviting people to book a pew end dedication to celebrate the life of a loved one or celebrate a family milestone. They cost £15. Book at www.marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk or email [email protected] for details.

HERITAGE PARK: The Heritage Park, Pitstone Museum, needs more volunteers. Visit Ivinghoe and Pitstone Village Website for details.

NATURAL CRAFTS: Marsworth resident Lisa Tervit, from Growing Bright, is running monthly Natural Crafts Workshops at College Lake on Thursdays from September to December. Book at Eventbrite.co.uk.

LIDL NEWS: The frame is going up at Lidl in Tring, so it can’t be too long before the town has a new supermarket.

PITSTONE FEN: There’s a guided tour of Pitstone Fen nature reserve, close to College Lake, on Friday, August 29. Book at College Lake or on the BBOWT site.

OUTDOOR THEATRE: Perseus & Andromeda – a fun drama about teenage dilemmas - is being performed in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Pitstone, on Wednesday, August 20. Bring your own chairs and perhaps a picnic. Tickets at Ticketsource.co.uk