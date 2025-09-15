Marsworth Village News

Road closure: Tring High STreet is closed this week while power work is caried out. Picture: Philip Cartwright

Red Lion Quiz Night raises £500.

A huge thank you from the pub managers to all who joined the Red Lion’s charity quiz night in Marsworth, raising £500 for the Firefighters Charity. Special thanks to quizmaster Iain, waiter Michael, and Howes Fish & Chips for the delicious food. Next quiz: Wednesday 8 October, 7:30pm. Book your team’s table now!

Tring Farmers’ Market extends hours

Starting Saturday, October 11, Tring Farmers’ Market will now run until 2pm (previously 12:30pm), giving visitors more time to browse stalls and chat with local producers.

Long Marston Twilight Market returns

The Christmas Twilight Market returns to Long Marston Victory Hall on Saturday, November 8, from 3pm to 6pm. Expect mulled wine, Dutch apple pie, crafts, raffles, and music. Free entry. To book a stall, contact the hall directly.

St Mary’s Messy Church: Autumn & Harvest

Join St Mary’s Church, Ivinghoe, for coffee, cake, and Bible crafts on Sunday, September 28, from 2:30pm to 4pm. This month’s theme is Autumn and Harvest. Book via the Messy Church Facebook page.

Traffic alert: Icknield Way

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction with Sears Drive from September 22 to October 6. Expect delays.

Tring Brewery’s new venue

Tring Brewery is opening a lively new venue at Dunsley Farm on September 27, converting the old piggery barns into a bar and serving a wide range of ales and other drinks. Local pubs have been consulted.

Postal disruption in Tring

Residents across Tring report ongoing postal delays, with many receiving parcels but few letters. Staff shortages and route changes are believed to be contributing factors. Locals are encouraged to raise concerns beyond the sorting office, as posties themselves are reportedly frustrated by the changes.

Tring Local Plan meetings

The Government-appointed Inspector will begin examining the draft Dacorum Local Plan at the Examination in Public (EiP), with stage one scheduled for September 16 to 18 at Dacorum’s offices in Hemel Hempstead. Unlike previous adversarial planning appeals, this will be a roundtable format chaired by the Inspector. GFRA (Tring Residents Association) has secured a seat at the table and has submitted a detailed hearing statement. The sessions will also be available to view online.

To help residents understand the Local Plan and the EiP process, GFRA and Tring Town Council will host a public meeting at Victoria Hall on Monday 29 September at 7:30pm to provide an update and invite feedback from the community.

Tring Town Council’s Planning Committee has unanimously recommended that Dacorum reject the latest Barratt Redrow application for the 1,400-home Marshcroft development on green belt land. You can still object to Marshcroft on Dacorum’s planning portal or by emailing planning. There are details on Everything Tring.

INCIDENT: Local Neighbourhood Watch groups have shared that on Thursday, September 11, at 7pm at the Skatepark in Pitstone, a teenager from Cheddington was surrounded by a group of eight to ten other teenagers, some wearing balaclavas. He was pressured to hand over money, had a couple of items taken, and was punched and slapped in the face before being allowed to leave. It is believed the individuals may have come from Tring. The police have been informed.

CHOIR: Join the Local Vocals, a welcoming community choir in Tring. No auditions, and £25 a month. Every Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm at Dundale School, Silk Mill Way, Tring.

APPLE PARADE: Tring’s Apple Day is on Sunday, October 5, and there is a programme of events through the month including Tring Apple Parade on Saturday October 11. It will leave the Kings Arms, reaching the High Street from 10.30am. The Morris sides will dance in a delightful display of dark and colour, including the mysterious Hemlock Morris.

TRING HIGH STREET: It is closed to traffic this week while UK Power Network carries out work. But the shops are, of course, open. You can drive as far as Church Square on one side and the Akeman Street crossroads on the other. Buses are diverted.

PAPER MILL: Starting Wednesday, October 15, Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley invites you behind the scenes for their new ‘Hard Hat’ tours while restoration work continues.

Tours run at 11am and 2pm and last around 40 minutes to an hour. Expect a fascinating glimpse into the mill’s history and progress, plus tea, coffee, and a biscuit to keep you going.

Tickets will be available soon via Frogmore’s new website