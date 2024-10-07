Marsworth: Village News
LIDL GETS GO-AHEAD. The plan for a Lidl in Tring. Off Icknield Way, has got the go-ahead on appeal at an Inquiry by the independent Planning Inspectorate. Lidl has thanked local people for their support and says: ‘A new store in Tring will deliver increased shopping choice, new jobs, and access to Lidl’s high-quality products at best-value prices.’ The majority of locals are celebrating with comments online ranging from ‘It’s great news and much needed for people like me on a budget’, to ‘Yabbadabaadoooo!’ However, some are wondering how those who have bought homes on nearby Roman Park will react, and the impact on farm shops and other small businesses. Lidl submitted a fresh planning application in March 2023 after pre-application public consultation. This followed a detailed scheme redesign which addressed comments raised by neighbours during a previous planning application. The company received a positive response to the updated plans. Nearly 2,000 residents responded to an information leaflet which was distributed across Tring, with 89 per cent of respondents in favour of the updated plans, and many left comments on Dacorum Borough Council’s planning portal.
BONFIRE NIGHT: This will be on Saturday, November 2 from 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Entry £6, children £3. Rural Roasts will again be selling burgers and hot dogs. Please park away from the rec, except Blue Badge holders, due to waterlogging last year.
WAR MEMORIAL: Jonny Taylor is doing research on the war memorial by the church in Marsworth. Please share any information at [email protected].
BUDDHA BARGE: This eatery on the canal is back this week after winter maintenance, with a new menu, raw foods, supper clubs, meal prep and takeaway services and extended opening hours.
HALLOWEEN DISCO: Marsworth PreSchool is running a Halloween Disco on Friday, October 25 from 4pm to 6pm at the village hall. Entry is £6.50 per child on the door, or £6 when booked in advance. Email [email protected] to secure your place. Hot dogs, drink and snacks are included. Prizes for the best-dressed child, best dancer and best-dressed adult.
SCHOOL OPEN DAY: Marsworth C.E. Infant School’s Open Day is on Tuesday, October 8. If you can’t make that date, call the school to arrange a visit and meet the friendly and knowledgeable staff.
