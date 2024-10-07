Marsworth: Village News

Find out whats on!

LIDL GETS GO-AHEAD. The plan for a Lidl in Tring. Off Icknield Way, has got the go-ahead on appeal at an Inquiry by the independent Planning Inspectorate. Lidl has thanked local people for their support and says: ‘A new store in Tring will deliver increased shopping choice, new jobs, and access to Lidl’s high-quality products at best-value prices.’ The majority of locals are celebrating with comments online ranging from ‘It’s great news and much needed for people like me on a budget’, to ‘Yabbadabaadoooo!’ However, some are wondering how those who have bought homes on nearby Roman Park will react, and the impact on farm shops and other small businesses. Lidl submitted a fresh planning application in March 2023 after pre-application public consultation. This followed a detailed scheme redesign which addressed comments raised by neighbours during a previous planning application. The company received a positive response to the updated plans. Nearly 2,000 residents responded to an information leaflet which was distributed across Tring, with 89 per cent of respondents in favour of the updated plans, and many left comments on Dacorum Borough Council’s planning portal.