Marsworth Steam rally this Sunday, with Spitfire flypast

Marsworth Steam and Classic Vehicle Rally, this Sunday, June 15, promises a fun-filled, action-packed day out, complete with a flypast!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is set to carry out the flypast, subject to weather, with two Spitfire planes. They are due overhead at 15.23pm, with timing being confirmed at the end of the week.

More than 20 full-sized steam engines and hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are also expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, there is plenty of family entertainment, a beer tent, refreshments and lots to keep children amused, from face painting to a visit by a Tring Fire Engine. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, supporting local charities and community projects.

GREAT DAY OUT: Marsworth Steam Rally is the ideal day out for Father's Day.

The amazing steam show will be taking place on Father’s Day at Startop Farm, Marsworth.

Final preparations are underway, and with a record of more than 400 pre-booked stalls & exhibits, it is shaping up to be a big one.

Last year it raised £14,000 for local charities and it is hoped to raise even more this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are looking for a few more volunteers to help with setting up and running the event on the day. Contact 07771 376567 if you can help. If you can bake a cake to sell at the tea tent, please drop it to 7 Vicarage Road on Saturday.

FLYPAST: Spitfires are due to do a flypast on Sunday at the Steam Rally.

For details, visit www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk.

CAR ISSUE: On Friday night, around a dozen car drivers doing donuts at the roundabout below Startops caused considerable disturbance to local residents.

They were parked on the verge, filming and blocking the road as they did repeated donuts.

One resident commented: ‘It sounds like Santa Pod out there!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEAM RALLY: This fantastic event at Marsworth, on June 15, gets bigger and better every year.

Marsworth Neighbourhood Watch contacted our local PC Bye, who said: ‘This is a problem we are seeing more of, sadly. It is absolutely right to call 999 – it’s behaviour that is dangerous and affecting residents and other road users. Please report it each time. We will patrol these areas to show a presence to deter it.’

GROWING BRIGHT: Lisa Tervit’s Growing Bright monthly craft workshop at the Red Lion has moved for the time being to the Village Hall (on June 19 at 7pm to 9pm, £20pp, tea and coffee included). And she is also running a session at Curiositea Rooms, Pitstone earlier that day at 10.30am to 12pm (£10pp). Lisa is giving 20 per cent of proceeds from the Marsworth workshop to the Fire Service, following the fire at the Red Lion. The theme will be paper jewellery.

RED LION: There are hopes that the Red Lion, recently badly damaged in a kitchen fire, may be serving drinks again soon. Managers Pete and Amanda Oxley say that the pub is closed for now, 'but we hope we can get the wet side open soon and start serving drinks again.'

Work has begun on repairs to the historic inn. A gofund.me page has now raised £8,340 so far to help them during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ART TRAIL: Bucks Arts Weeks are underway, and venues include Field View, Castle Street, Wingrave, where 13 talented artists, including Marsworth’s Carrie Kearsey, will be exhibiting their work from June 13 to 15 June and from 20-22 from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Wingrave Open Gardens are also on June 20 and 21.

FLOWER FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS: This year’s Marsworth Flower Festival will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

A fun quiz night is being held on Saturday, July 26, to raise funds. Tickets are £10 per person, including turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.

MATILDA: Matilda The Musical will be performed at Cheddington Village Hall on Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29. Tickets are £15 and £12. Book on 01296 660872. Meanwhile, Cheddington’s panto team is holding auditions shortly for its Dick Whittington pantomime, which will run from February 18 to 22, 2026.

OPEN GARDENS: Drayton Beauchamp Open Gardens will be on Sunday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm.