Marsworth: Newsletter saved as new editor steps up, plus, legendary fireworks

But now, just as hope looked lost, Lynn Mildner has come forward to volunteer and save it from closure. Plus, this morning there's been another offer of help, so the role could be shared!

Current long-time editor Sandra Costello, who is moving away, says: "You can imagine how pleased and relieved I am, and hugely so because Lynn is keen to carry on monthly.

"And now I have had a second offer! This is wonderful, as it could mean that the role could be shared, to everyone’s advantage.

"I think Lynn will be ideal. As she is keen to carry on with the newsletter on its existing 10-monthly basis, the transition should be relatively seamless, and hopefully everything will carry on as before."

Lynn and the other potential volunteer will work with Sandra on the December issue then take over for the February issue.

Lynn says: "I am a relative newcomer to the village, moving here two years ago from Kings Langley. When we moved here, we found Marsworth News to be such a great resource for information about the various goings on in the village, local council and parish council matters, and mostly for finding tradesmen and local suppliers.

"When I read it would cease for lack of a volunteer, I felt very strongly it was too important for that to happen and just had to step up."

While the newsletter was under threat, villager Fred Martin recently posted:" ‘It’s been a lovely publication – always very informative and a real pleasure to read.

"I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in producing it up to now; your hard work and dedication have been truly appreciated by many. Hopefully, someone will step forward at the last moment to keep it going, but in the meantime, thank you very much for all you’ve done in the past."

Happily, Fred, your wish has been granted! And you’re right. Sandra, especially, has put immense dedication into making our Marsworth News really good.

WHITE LION: Still no planning permission for the White Lion. Builder Nick Webb of Prism Construction says: "It’s scandalous. I have laid off all my sub-contractors and only have a skeleton crew on site, so we are a long way off finishing."

The outside of the former pub is now looking really good, with a traditional lime render. Villagers are united in wishing Nick well as he has transformed an eyesore at the entrance to the village, converting it into two potential homes.

Planning permission has been held up by the time it has taken Bucks Council to establish a SANG (Strategic Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace), affecting many developments in a radius of Ashridge.

A SANG is now approved at Kingswood, but delayed planning applications are not yet being released as there are discussions between Bucks and Herts Councils on its use as a SANG for developments partly or wholly in Herts.

LEGENDARY FIREWORKS: The countdown is on! Marsworth’s legendary Bonfire and Fireworks Night is on – bigger, brighter, and louder than ever! Expect a night full of spectacular fireworks, great food, and amazing community spirit.

This magical village event returns on Saturday (November 8), at the Recreation Ground.

Past displays have been great – here’s what some said: “Amazing display and wonderful evening. Thank you so much! We really are so lucky to have this in our village and a great community!” And “The firework display that just kept on giving! Absolutely loved it – huge thanks.”

Gates open earlier this year at 5.30pm, giving visitors extra time to grab a bite and settle in before the festivities begin. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by the fireworks at 7pm. Pay on the gate entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children, with proceeds helping to fund the display and upkeep of the village hall.

Starting next year, however, you’ll be able to pre-purchase tickets online from the new village hall website.

Rural Roasts will be serving up delicious burgers and hot dogs to keep everyone warm, plus there’ll be Isla’s stall selling mulled wine, glow-up toys, and sweet treats – perfect for all the family!

Marsworth Village Hall Committee, led by Iain Puddephat, is organising the event, supported by long-time experienced firework co-ordinator Paul Rance, who says of the new 5.30pm opening: “People always arrive early - so why not open earlier? It gives everyone a chance to relax, grab food, and cut down on queuing.”

Parking is available in the orchard off Watery Lane, with disabled badge holders permitted to park directly on the recreation ground. Paul notes that past years have seen challenges with wet ground and single-track access, but arrangements have been made to ease congestion and avoid damage.

Paul sources and prepares the fireworks, getting them at trade prices and personally crafting a soundtrack to complement the display.

Over recent weeks he has been wrapping them in polythene film in case of drizzle, syncing them with the music as best he can and getting everything ready to go – a big task that takes at least 40 hours of work, let alone time setting up on the day.

"I think we’ve got a good number of fireworks, more than normal," he says. "The bonfire is built and hopefully the weather will be alright, and everyone will be happy."

Paul has also been making sure the rocket tubes and stakes are all smooth, so that the polythene wrapping he has put on the fireworks isn’t torn.

The fireworks are launched by an analogue electronic system with wires now, not by blowtorch as was done in the past.

So Paul can sit at a distance and flick a switch while timing everything according to his schedule on a stopwatch. ‘It’s safer than wandering around with a torch,’ he adds.

The display has grown in popularity, drawing visitors from Tring and beyond. One Facebook post even claimed it rivalled St Albans’ show, quite an accolade. With a 30-minute display, a rousing 1812 Overture encore, and a warm village atmosphere, it’s no wonder the event keeps growing.

Paul adds: “It’s a good job I have a dedicated team of helpers. People love it, and hopefully this year it will be bigger and better. Come along - you won’t be disappointed.”

RED LION HALLOWEEN: The Red Lion had an amazing Halloween evening on Friday, with villagers and locals entering into the spirit of it and dressing up in incredible costumes.

Co-manager Amanda Oxley says: "We had a really good turnout and nearly everyone dressed up. There are some scary people in this village and surrounding areas!

"Sarah even crocheted her outfit herself, We had werewolves, witches and skeletons dancing to a Halloween playlist into the late hours!"

The next quiz at the popular pub is on Wednesday, November 12, with proceeds to Hectors House charity. There is a Community Police: Have Your Say meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 2pm. And on Sunday, December 7, there will be carol singing under Charlotte’s tree.

Food vans include fish and chips on Tuesday and Thursdays, Indian Street Food on November 7 from 5pm to 9pm, and pizzas on Saturday, November 15.

FUN QUIZ NIGHT: This is coming up on Saturday, November 22, at Marsworth Millennium Hall. Text 07399 494041 to book and request meat or veggie pasta bake. Tickets are £10.

MUSIC FOR ALL AGES: This lovely concert will be on Saturday November 28, at All Saints Church, Marsworth, starting at 7.30pm.

MAGNIFICAT: Beacon Community Choir if performing Magnificat on Sunday, November 16 at 4pm and St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. It’s a moving programme of remembrance, marking 80 years since WWII and featuring works by Vaughan Williams, Karl Jenkins and John Rutter’s Magnificat. Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door (card/cash). Childern free. Text 07986 009157.

MEET THE REINDEERS: Join Waters Edge Marsworth for its annual Meet the Reindeers at the Mistletoe Market event on Sunday, December 14, from 3pm to 8pm, a magical festive evening full of cheer!

Enjoy a 30-minute group time slot with the reindeers before the big day. Indulge in Hot Chocolate, Bratwurst, Mulled Wine, and the café’s beloved Christmas loaded fries, among other tasty festive treats.

Explore local artisan gifts at the Mistletoe Market. Experience the snow machine, festive sleigh, games, and plenty of photo opportunities. A perfect winter wonderland for the whole family!

Tickets sell out every year, so book now on the Waters Edge Marsworth website to avoid disappointment! Spaces are limited.

GONK WORKSHOP: Villager Lisa Tervit is running a Christmas Gonk Workshop at the Stag, Mentmore, on Thursday December 11, from 7pm to 21.30pm. To book text 07733 434 380.

Lisa says: ‘This is the 3rd year of this workshop and I’m always surprised by how different each gonk turns out - showing the creativity and personality of the maker.’

FOOD FAYRE: P.E. Mead Farm Shop is holding a Christmas Food Fayre on Friday November 14, from 6pm to 9pm and already has some tasty festive buys available. Come and celebrate local suppliers and try some delicious samplings, with the FarmHouse Kitchen serving tasty treats, alongside some live music and a fully licensed bar.

The farm shop now has a fish van visiting on Fridays, from 8.30am to 3.30pm, with quality fresh fish off the boats at Lowestoft. Lynn Mildner visited and says: ‘The fish looks lovely and fresh with a really good selection of the usual stuff but also more esoteric things - fresh oysters, dressed crab, swordfish etc. direct from Lowestoft.’

DOWN AT THE FARM: Windmill Pre-School will have a pony, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and chicken visiting at its Ivinghoe site on Saturday November 8 from 11am to 1pm. Tickets are £7 per child, bookable on the events section of its website.

TRING BOOK FESTIVAL: This brilliant literary festival is running at the moment, and you can book tickets to attend events or watch online at the tringbookfestival.co.uk. It features 16 days of incredible authors, political thinkers, historians, poets, literary giants, nature writers and leading opinion formers.

