Marsworth Infant School's art show is now open to all
Do pop along to have a look at the impressive and colourful artworks the pupils have created.
Family Fun Day:
Sunday, July 21 – There will be a free Family Fun Day at Cheddington Village Hall, Church Lane, starting at 12 noon, with a bouncy castle, henna and face painting, tombola, coconut shy, biscuit decorating, slime making, an owl experience and more.
Summer’s Day:
Saturday, July 27, from 2pm to 8pm, there will be a Summer’s Day festival at the Pitstone Pavilion, with live music, football tournaments, food stalls and plenty of entertainment for all the family.
Fishing Event:
The next Let’s Fish event at Marsworth, is on Saturday, July 20 from 9.30am to 4pm at Reservoir Pound Locks 39-40 on the Grand Union Canal.
Art In Church:
Marsworth Infant School’s Art Gallery is now open in All Saints Church. Do pop along to have a look.
Chess Club:
On the first and third Monday of the month, a junior chess club is being held in the coach house at the King’s Arms in Tring, between 6pm and 7pm. It is open to those aged five to 15. Come and meet some new friends and play chess!
