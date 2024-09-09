Marsworth: Charity auction at the Red Lion

Great lots available for pub auction in aid of the Hector's House charity.

PUB CHARITY AUCTION:

The catalogue is now available for the charity auction at the Red Lion Marsworth in aid of Hector’s House on Friday, September 13. The dozens of lots range from a champagne hamper to annual membership of Tring Brewery, a London Christmas lights tour, a Thai meal and a tour of Manor House Farm Stud.

SCHOOL READING SPACE:

Marsworth School is promoting reading for pleasure and would like to create an ‘enchanted garden’ reading space.

Marsworth School is promoting reading for pleasure and would like to create an ‘enchanted garden’ reading space. If anyone has any beanbags, garden cushions, a rug, a garden arch and artificial flowers and plants they could donate, please contact [email protected].

OPEN MIC:

Every Thursday evening is Open Mic Night at the Anglers Retreat, Marsworth – always great fun!

LEARNING SUPPORT:

Marsworth PreSchool is looking for a learning support assistant, term time only until July 2025. Email [email protected] for more details.

APPLE FAYRE:

Tring’s Own Apple Fayre, a seasonal celebration of the environment, food and culture in the town, is back this October – event details are available on Facebook.

HISTORY TRAIL:

Long Marston has a history trail on Sunday, September 29 from 2.30pm as part of its Nostalgia Week. Tour the village, meet characters and enjoy afternoon tea! £5 per head. Call 07778 046154.

GUIDED WALK:

To support Heritage Open Days 2024, Tim Amsden of Tring History Society will be hosting a guided walk around Tring, featuring the impact of the Rothschild family on the town. The two-hour walk is probably not suitable for dogs or very small children. Meet at the Tring Local History Museum on Brook Street. No charge, donations welcome. Sunday September 15, starting at 2pm. Come early as the museum will be open specially

MORRIS DANCERS:

New Moon Morris is looking for new members, both dancers and musicians. Recruitment sessions are on September 17 and 24 at Ivinghoe Town Hall from 8.15pm, giving a chance to learn the dances before the Morris side steps out in spring.

QUIZ NIGHT:

The Quiz Night at Pitstone Memorial Hall is now being held this Friday, September 13, at 7.30pm. Entry is £5 per person. Contact [email protected].

GYM FIT:

Sapphire Gymnastics sessions for teens, Gym Fit, is back from this week. It runs on Sundays from 12 noon to 12.45. Every class includes a smoothie from the Rainbow Roast Café. Visit sapphiregymnastics.co.uk/pitstone/ for details.

FOOTBALL:

Pitstone and Ivinghoe U16s are still looking for at least one more player to complete their squad. They play in the Bedfordshire Youth League Division 2 on Saturday mornings and train Wednesdays. Home games are at our lovely Pavilion. ‘If your son is not getting much game time at their current team, we are happy to consider boys double registering for us too!’ Contact Nicky Muldoon 07930 304889.