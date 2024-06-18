Marsworth: Best-ever steam rally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a brilliant event this year’s Marsworth Steam & Classic Rally was! The show, on Sunday June 16, has become a major event on the steam calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide – and was truly bigger and better than ever, with thousands attending.

The weather stayed fine all day, helping to make it a really enjoyable and friendly occasion, packed with interesting sights.

The organisers say: ‘Thank you for attending this year’s Marsworth Steam & Classic Rally. We hope you had a fantastic day. It was another great rally for us raising money for local charities and community projects. ‘Save the date for next year’s rally, same place - Sunday June 15, 2025.’Hundreds of exhibits included a line-up of 25 full-sized steam engines, model steam engines, hundreds of classic cars, tractors, commercial vehicles and military vehicles, Home Guard re-enactors, and fun and entertainment for children with a climbing wall, funfair, electric go-carting and more.As well as working displays including hay baling, there were numerous activities in the main ring, full-size steam engine rides, more than 50 trade stalls and 15 caterers, and a beer tent serving real local ales and more. Plus, there was music throughout the day from local bands.The show is a fantastic achievement for the organisers having grown to become one of the most impressive one-day shows in the region – long may it continue!

The Anglers’ Retreat is staying as a pubThe landmark hostelry near the lower entrance to the village has been bought by new owners who already own two more pubs, reportedly including The Bell in Princes Risborough.It will continue to be managed by Sarah Hawkes, who has been at the Anglers for 11 years.The news is being celebrated locally, following a period of uncertainty while previous owners David and Pauline tried to get planning permission to redevelop the property as housing.The sale went through three weeks ago. And Sarah confirms that it will continue as a pub and will not be redeveloped.She says she has had meetings with the new owners who plan to do it up in stages and probably offer more food.‘I am really pleased about the sale – not just personally but also for my staff members, George, Eliana and Grace. The new owners plan to invest in it and make it an asset for everyone locally.’Commenting on Everything Marsworth, villager Lynn Mildner says: ‘The good old Anglers Retreat! We were all up in arms when we thought it would close. Now it’s been sold we really need to support it to make sure it has a future.Dogs very welcome and food at lunchtime, with veggie options on offer.’

Steam-driven hay-baling at Marsworth Steam and Classic Rally

Red ArrowsDid you catch the Red Arrows going over on Saturday at 1.14pm? We went to a spot near the church on the Halton RAF base and they powered right over us, releasing a white vapour trail – an incredible sight. Many others parked on the road coming towards Halton for a good view over the Vale.Odd ParcelsTwo residents in Watery Lane found an unexpected parcel on their doorstop last week. Both were wrapped in Christmas paper and contained tatty old trainers and neither have any idea where they came from, reports Marsworth Neighbourhood Watch.Meanwhile several residents in Long Marston Road found bottles of liquid wrapped in white paper on their doorsteps.The local NW co-ordinator says: ‘The concern is the parcels are being used to monitor if the house is empty, especially now many people are on holiday. ‘If you have any information or you too have received a parcel, please report it to the police on 101 or online via the Thames Valley Police website. Also report any other suspicious behaviour you see in the village.’