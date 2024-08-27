Marsworth: Accident at roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals rush to aid of gran and daughter affected by accident at Startops roundabout.

There was a car accident at the roundabout near Startops last Thursday, when a blue Honda was shunted a considerable distance.

A local resident whose family was involved posted on Everything Marsworth: ‘Somebody coming from the Marsworth direction at speed smashed my mum and daughter off the roundabout. Absolutely shocking. Thank you so much to the many, many people who stopped to help.

‘When something like that happens to your nearest and dearest, it’s a huge comfort to know there are so many good people here.' The mum and daughter are now recovering.

Bingo Night:

Pitstone Memorial Hall is holding a Bingo Night on Friday, August 30 from 8pm to 10pm in the Millennium Room. It’s £6 to book, and you can just turn up.

Also at the hall, Pitstone Picture House is presenting Back to Black (PG) on September 6, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8. And there’s a Quiz Night on Friday, September 13.

Thanks to Josie:

The CGD Society (Chronic Granulomatous Disorder) has thanked Josie Kempster for organising a jumble sale that raised £350 to support its work.Josie’s friend has two sons affected by CGD. Both have had a bone marrow transplant and are doing well.

Lidl Appeals:

Lidl is appealing planning refusal for a store on Lower Icknield Way, Tring. An Inspector for the Secretary of State has been appointed for a five-day appeals process, starting September 10.

More than 4,000 people are reported to have signed a petition in its favour. However, that site had been designated for offices or commercial units, and people who bought the nearby houses never expected a supermarket or shops.

Cafe for Sale:

Victoria and Matt are regretfully selling Waters Edge, Marsworth, as a result of the arrival of their baby daughter earlier this year. The fully renovated premises is a popular destination for visitors to the reservoirs and residents of the local area. Contact [email protected].

Litter Pickers:

The next litter pick will be on Sunday, September 15 at 11am. If you’d like to join the group, or the Marsworth Community Speed Watch, please contact [email protected].

Harvest Supper:

This will be on Friday, October 18, when Ralph Findlay of the Blast Foundation resettlement charity will be coming to the village hall to speak about the foundations worth with prisoners in prison and the community.