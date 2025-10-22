Making the news accessible for everyone at The Heights Care Home

The Heights Care Home in Downley introduces the South Bucks Talking Newspaper to help visually impaired residents stay informed about local stories.

The team at The Heights Care Home is always looking for new and meaningful ways to make life as inclusive as possible for residents. One of their latest initiatives is the introduction of the South Bucks Talking Newspaper, an audio version of local news designed for individuals who are visually impaired or have difficulty reading or holding a newspaper.

The Talking Newspaper is produced weekly by a team of editors and volunteers, bringing local life to listeners through three sections:

News, with stories from the Buckinghamshire area

Quiz, with fun questions that spark conversation

Magazine, featuring short stories, poems, and articles from groups like the RNIB and Macular Society.

What makes this different is its focus on local stories and familiar places. The Talking Newspaper highlights community stories from around Buckinghamshire, names, landmarks, and topics that spark conversation and memories.

The news recordings have become a regular part of well-being visits at the home. During these visits, team members bring along a small portable speaker and sit with residents to listen to the latest edition, giving residents the chance to keep up with local news and stories that matter to them and enjoy fun quizzes.

Each visit is shaped by personal interests; some residents enjoy catching up on sports, while others prefer local updates or politics. Listening together makes space for easy conversation and genuine connection.

“It’s lovely because everyone has different interests,” said Queen, Activities Organiser at The Heights “Some residents like to talk about sport, some want to talk politics, and it always gets a good conversation going.”

For those who can no longer read a printed newspaper, these visits make it easier to stay informed and involved in everyday life, strengthening relationships between residents and staff, as stories naturally lead to shared memories and discussions about familiar places and events.