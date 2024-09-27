Macmillan Coffee Morning: Local MP joins in for a brew

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Anderson MP and staff from the local hotel came together to support people living with cancer.

On the morning of 27 September 2024, Callum Anderson, the Member of Parliament for Buckingham and Bletchley, visited Horwood House Hotel to take part in their Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser. Callum and staff from across every part of the local business took time out of their busy days to get together to enjoy a brew and a selection of baked goods.

Horwood House Hotel, a recently renovated a Grade II listed building, provided a picturesque setting for Callum and staff members to share how cancer has affected their lives. They also celebrated the fantastic work that Macmillan does through providing support, advocacy, and funding cancer research.

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley said:

Callum (third from left, bottom row) with Horwood House Hotel staff

“I’d like to give a huge thanks to the staff at the Horwood House Hotel for their hospitality. It’s really great to see local businesses giving back and contributing to charity.

I was particularly moved to hear stories and experiences from staff individual members, and I know that more can be done to support people suffering from cancer. Nationally, Macmillan’s figures show every 90 seconds, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer and 1 in 2 of us will face it in our lifetimes.

I can assure you that our Government is prioritising early cancer diagnosis and has committed to doubling the number of CT and MRI scanners”.

Karim Kassam, Owner of Horwood House said:

“We were honoured to have Callum visit us on a day when the whole country is remembering friends, family and colleagues that have been affected by cancer. This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning was held in memory of a Horwood House team member who sadly passed away in June - and there are others in the team going through similar battles now in their families.

Here at Horwood House Hotel, we are proud to be a part of the local community and know that giving back is vital to delivering hospitality from the heart”.