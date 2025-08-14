Lord Williams's Sixth Form students achieve outstanding results

The staff and Governors of Lord Williams's School would like to congratulate the Year 13 Class of 2025 on their hard-earned results at A-level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications.

Neil Dimbleby, Headteacher said:

“This is an excellent set of results – many congratulations to all our students! I would like to thank both the staff and our wider school community for their support of our Year 13 students which made these results possible. Our students have worked hard for their success and thoroughly deserve it.”

Sean Wilson, Head of Sixth Form, said:

Lord Williams's Sixth Form student celebrate their exam results

"At our core, we are a fully inclusive school that celebrates every individual, and today’s results reflect the hard work, talent, and determination of all our students. Whether in A-levels, BTECs, or Cambridge Technical Qualifications, our young people have achieved fantastic outcomes, and we are thrilled to see them thrive across such a wide range of subjects. This success is a testament not only to their commitment but also to the outstanding dedication of our teaching and support staff, and the unwavering encouragement from parents and carers. We could not be prouder of what our students have accomplished."

An impressive 29 students achieved three or more grades at, or equivalent to, A* or A and the vast majority of students who applied to University have already secured a place at one of their chosen destinations. Special mention should go to the six students who have been successful with their Oxbridge applications: Emma Bayer, Merle Cox, Elizabeth Craig, Rosie Harris, Sacha Lewin Bindoff, Bix Ponte.

The following students achieved A* or A grades or equivalent in 3 or more subjects, including EPQ: Noah Abel, Maddie Ashby, Emma Bayer, Anoushka Bhattacharya, Adam Bourlakis, Jo Broadhead, Sophie Bryant, Eleanor Calder, Elizabeth Craig, Issy Dawson, Matthew Dyer, Holly Geggus, Isaac Godman, Dylan Gonzalez, Emily Graydon, Freddie Borgnis, Rosie Harris, Zac Harris, Eloise Hayes, Grace Haywood, Costas Karteris, Sacha Lewin Bindoff, Emily Lunn, Katie Pollard, Bix Ponte, Luke Rayfield, Madeline Sawyer, Orin Searle, Henry Wakefield.

We wish all students the very best for the future, whether they are continuing with their studies or beginning their careers.

