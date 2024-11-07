Longwick volunteer recognised by hearing dogs charity for her kind-hearted nature

A Longwick woman, Diane Rickwood, has been named as Volunteer of the Month by Buckinghamshire-based charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in recognition of her kind-hearted and nurturing approach towards the puppies and dogs she looks after.

Volunteer of the Month was introduced by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to recognise volunteers who have done something exceptional, consistently go the extra mile, or whose understated volunteering deserves to be brought to the fore.

Diane, 66, joined Hearing Dogs’ network of volunteers, who selflessly give up their spare time to help the charity, in 2016. Since then, she has helped in a variety of ways, initially as one of the charity’s Bed and Breakfast volunteers, and subsequently as one of the first people to trial a new role of Training from Home.

In 2020, when Covid-19 suddenly threw the charity’s usual operations into unchartered waters, Diane was a local lifeline – understanding, adaptable and willing to support, in whichever way necessary.

Longwick resident, Diane Rickwood, is Hearing Dogs for Deaf People's Volunteer of the Month

Since 2023 her gentle style has become synonymous with caring for dogs who are under the weather, recovering from surgery or in need of some top-up training.

Adam Moss, Healthcare Coordinator for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, explained: “Diane is always willing to go the extra mile. She even learnt canine physiotherapy techniques to support a dog with elbow dysplasia. In this case, her hands-on care helped so much that the dog went on to live with one of our deaf partners, giving that person a huge amount of confidence and companionship.”

Diane said that being named by the charity as Volunteer of the Month came as a huge surprise, and she was touched to receive such lovely feedback. “Volunteering for Hearing Dogs enriches my life, not only because it gives me the opportunity to be actively involved with the dogs, but also because of the friendships I have made.

“I continue to learn more about dog behaviour and healthcare, and about the challenges deaf people face”, she added. “And to see the positive impact that these clever dogs have on their deaf partners is incredibly rewarding.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer puppy trainer, or helping the charity in other ways, can visit the charity’s website, send an email to: [email protected] or call 01844 348129.