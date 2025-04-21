Local Waddesdon resident to run London Marathon
Waddesdon Hall hosts many community projects, such as:
- The Community Fridge: A resource to reduce food waste and support families in need.
- The Swap Shop: An opportunity for residents to exchange items, fostering a spirit of sharing and sustainability.
- Family Cooking Workshops: Fun and educational sessions that bring families together to learn about healthy cooking.
- Community Meals: Regular gatherings that not only provide nourishment but also help combat loneliness and isolation.
- Community Garden: A space where residents can grow their own food and connect with nature
These projects are more than just activities; they are essential elements in addressing loneliness and isolation, improving quality of life, and reducing inequality in our community. Each initiative has been shaped by the ideas and feedback from our community members, illustrating our commitment to fostering inclusivity and engagement.
In preparation for the marathon, Matthew has been tirelessly training, dedicating countless hours to ensure he is ready to tackle the demanding course through the streets of London. His commitment to excellence in both their athletic pursuits and charitable endeavour’s is truly commendable.
Speaking about his motivation for taking part in this challenge, Matthew expressed his passion for supporting Waddesdon community projects and making a positive impact in their community.
“Waddesdon Hall holds a special place in my heart. My first proper job was as an event staff member here while I was still attending the local secondary school. It was during this time that I was introduced to the incredible community work being done at the Hall. I saw firsthand how these programs made a difference in the lives of local people, and that experience changed the way I viewed community and the hidden struggles many face.
I became passionate about supporting small local charities, and now, I want to give back by running the London Marathon to raise vital funds for Waddesdon Hall. I strongly believe we can all make a difference—no matter how small—when we come together to support causes like this.”
More information and Matthew’s sponsorship page: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/michael-alborzpour