Local travel expert launches personalised service for Buckinghamshire residents

After 25 years of working in London’s fast-paced travel industry, Louise Hadi, a new resident of Little Chalfont, is offering Buckinghamshire locals a bespoke and exclusive travel service through her new agency, One Holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a focus on personal service and tailored travel experiences, Louise and her experienced team aim to provide the community with exclusive deals and a one-to-one service for all their holiday needs.

For the residents of Buckinghamshire, booking holidays just became a lot more personal. Louise Hadi, an experienced travel professional with over two decades of industry expertise, has recently relocated from London to Little Chalfont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on her wealth of experience, Louise has launched One Holidays, a boutique travel agency designed to offer a truly one-to-one travel service for local families, couples, and individuals looking for their next perfect getaway.

Relax with One Holidays.

Louise’s vision for One Holidays is simple: to bring a highly personal and tailored travel experience directly to Buckinghamshire.

“After 25 years in the travel industry, I wanted to create a service that really focused on the individual needs of each traveller,” says Louise. “Whether it's a family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a long-awaited dream trip, we take care of everything, ensuring our clients feel truly looked after from the moment they inquire to the moment they return home.”

At One Holidays, Louise and her small team of travel experts pride themselves on providing exclusive holiday packages and tailored itineraries that are customised to suit each client’s preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From European city breaks and sun-soaked beach holidays to far-flung adventures around the globe, One Holidays offers it all. Louise’s personal relationships with top hotels and tour operators mean that Buckinghamshire residents will also benefit from exclusive deals and unique offers not found elsewhere.

As part of the launch, One Holidays is offering Bucks Free Press readers an exclusive 15% discount on all travel bookings made through the agency.

Louise sees this as her way of giving back to the community she now calls home. “I’ve been so warmly welcomed into Buckinghamshire, and I want to extend that same warmth by offering great value and exceptional service to my neighbours,” Louise adds.

One-to-One Service and Local Expertise

What sets One Holidays apart from larger agencies is the dedication to personalised service. Louise is committed to working closely with every client, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide a one-point-of-contact service from start to finish,” says Louise. “You’ll have the same travel consultant throughout the entire booking process, making sure every aspect of your holiday is tailored exactly as you’d like it.”

Louise’s local knowledge of Buckinghamshire also means that she understands the unique needs and preferences of the community. “I want to create a Buckinghamshire-first approach, where local residents have access to the best deals and a travel service they can trust.”

Working with Local Businesses

In addition to serving residents, One Holidays plans to work closely with local businesses to promote Buckinghamshire’s economy.

“Supporting the local community is a core value of mine,” Louise explains. “We’ll be partnering with local businesses for sponsorship opportunities, events, and collaborations to ensure that both One Holidays and the local economy thrive together.”

Louise adds “We’re here to make your dream holiday a reality, right from the heart of Buckinghamshire,”