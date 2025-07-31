Local radio station raises thousands for charity

Presenters and supporters joining the broadcast

A presenter broadcast for 25 hours non-stop to raise money for two charities.

A local radio presenter has raised more than £2,300 by broadcasting for 25 hours non-stop for the specially extended show, 3Bs Radio Live for 25!

Aron Lewis, known as AJ, undertook the marathon radio session to raise money for local charity Brain Tumour Research, which was founded in Padbury, and the Fire Fighters' Charity, following the tragic blaze in Bicester.

The money will be split evenly between the two charities following the fundraising broadcast in July. AJ was joined by presenters throughout the 25 hours, There was even a "rave" in the small hours including a couple of presenters dancing in the studio to dance and house music.

Guitarist Harvey Fowler performed live

Filling 25 hours worth of content was a task but AJ asked all presenters to bring a random object - as well as sweet treats - to discuss on the show, which ranged from the official Brain Tumour Research hat to live guinea pigs!

Dipalee Lounge, Buckingham, kindly did their bit to keep AJ awake with a curry delivered to the studio in the evening to fuel him through the night. There was also a live performance by guitarist Harvey Fowler and visits from Swallows Nursery in Mixbury as well as Deanshanger Athletic Ladies Manager.

AJ, of Steeple Claydon, who works in finance, said: "It's amazing how much you can find to talk about if you have to! I was so lucky that all the presenters came up with interesting topics for debate and an on air quiz or two which helped to make the time pass quickly. I did fear I was going to drop off in the small hours but there's nothing like a rave to keep you from snoring!

"There were three or more of us for almost every hour so there was plenty of banter and of course we played a huge range of music the whole way through. The listening figures were the highest the station had ever had in one day so hopefully we managed to keep everyone entertained. It was a team effort with all the 3Bs family chipping in to support with their company and also with cakes, biscuits and energy drinks!

Presenters and supporters of the radio station joined AJ throughout the day long broadcast

"These are two really worthy charities and we've decided to keep the fund-raising page open until August 24th so you can still donate. A big thank you to a number of our valuable supporters and to everyone who put into the charity pot or who tuned in for the extended broadcast."

3Bs Radio started more than two years ago with a handful of presenters and now there are more than 30. It covers Buckingham, Bicester, Brackley and Winslow and surrounding villages. It has a digital licence but is currently an online station. To listen click: www.3bsradio.co.uk

To donate to Live for 25: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/3bs-radio-live-for-25-marathon?fbclid=IwY2xjawLssqtleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHogKTiBFFga_yO0itv-0-UKOLZpG9Evnzs4BoAkQJGcq0T8HYMqFC0NCEKQ2_aem_Fs8sxh4RseFOrmAQ_fxx2A