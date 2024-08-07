Local parents’ group hosts picnic and protest at Ashridge Estate.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents for Future Herts and Bucks held a picnic and peaceful protest on Monday, August 5 at Ashridge Estate, a National Trust site in Hertfordshire.

The event saw a number of families coming together to speak out against the National Trust’s continued relationship with Barclays. The bank is Europe's biggest funder of fossil fuels and has been so since 2016. In 2023, the hottest year on record, Barclays increased their funding of fossil fuels.

The National Trust, who publicly recognises the climate emergency as the biggest threat to nature, chooses to bank with Barclays. The bank's association with the National Trust allows it to present itself as a bank associated with positive causes, whereas in fact they are bankrolling the climate collapse.

Katrina, a member of Parents for Future Herts and Bucks, shares: "As a member of the National Trust, I really appreciate all they do for nature, biodiversity, beauty and history in the UK. I can't understand why they still bank with Barclays after continued calls to switch.

Local climate parent group participate in national campaign.

"Changing bank accounts is such an easy way to make a difference, banking with the biggest investor in fossil fuels in Europe doesn't make sense for the National Trust."

Parents For Future Herts and Bucks loves the National Trust and the work they carry out, however, they are calling for an end to the relationship between the conservation charity and 'dirty' bank.

The National Trust's strategy is to promote and preserve places of natural beauty and historic interest for the benefit of the nation for generations, a strategy which Barclays fossil fuel investments goes against.

The event also offered local parents an opportunity to learn more about Parents for Future Herts and Bucks, and how small, local actions are a great and easy way to take climate action.

What is Parents for Future Herts and Bucks?

PFF Herts and Bucks is a group for local parents who are concerned about the climate crisis. Members work together on local initiatives to help protect a liveable planet for the next generation, fostering community connection and resilience. It is one of Parents for Future UK’s 25+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 25,000 supporters.

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.

To find out more, or to get involved, email [email protected] or find the group on Instagram: @parentsforfuture_hertandbucks