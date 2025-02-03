Local parent’s climate action group meet with Aylesbury MP

Parents for Future Herts and Bucks met with Aylesbury MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith on Friday 13 December at one of her “Meet Your MP” sessions in Cheddington.

A Labour MP and parent to three young children, Laura shares much of the concerns held by the parents.

Lisa, a member of Parents for Future Herts and Bucks shared, “We brought up our concerns about the Rosebank oil field. Rosebank is not compatible with a liveable planet and it would prevent the UK from reaching their climate targets. We cannot have any new oil and gas if we want to ensure a healthy and safe planet for our children and future generations. Burning oil and gas from Rosebank would produce more CO2 than the 28 poorest countries do in a year. It won’t do anything to lower our energy bills, save jobs or make energy supply more secure. What it will do is make us more dependent on expensive oil and gas, while oil giants continue to rake in billions!”

Sophie, Lisa and Rachelle urged Laura to pledge to Stop Rosebank oil field, and to add her name to a list of other MP’s who have also taken the pledge.

They also asked Laura about The Warm Homes plan which will invest £6.6 billion to upgrade the energy efficiency of homes. They asked Laura how much of that would be put into her constituency, to which Laura replied that she is working hard to get her fair share of the funding.

The group also shared their concerns about sewage in local waterways.

Laura explained that she has been working hard on campaigning and raising awareness on this issue and is fighting for tighter regulations. The group suggested that they work together on raising awareness and on campaigning for clean water for the local community.

As a group made up of parents, Parents For Future Herts & Bucks brought up how climate sustainability could be improved in some local schools, hoping for a more consistent approach throughout the constituency. Some schools are more proactive, with eco-councils, taking part in the TerraCycle program and having Forest Schools weekly. However, more could be done within the school community, with children, staff and parents taking a more proactive approach with taking care of their local environment. Laura listened, and was eager for the group to keep in touch with her on their progress.

Overall, it was a great first meeting, and a start to a productive working relationship between Laura and Parents for Future Herts and Bucks. The group invited her to their monthly Eco-Families Community Meet Ups which take place at Curiositea Rooms in Pitstone on the first Sunday of the month at 2pm.

What is Parents for Future Herts and Bucks?

PFF Herts and Bucks is a group for local parents who are concerned about the climate crisis. Members work together on local initiatives to help protect a liveable planet for the next generation, fostering community connection and resilience. It’s one of Parents for Future UK’s 35+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 25,000 supporters.

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.

To find out more, or to get involved, email [email protected] or find the group on Instagram: @parentsforfuture_hertandbucks.