Local mum reflects on emotional seven-year journey as daughter graduates from swim school

In 2017, new mum Steph Nathan found herself struggling with feelings of isolation after the birth of her first daughter, Evie.

Seeking a way to connect with other new parents and engage in meaningful activities with her baby, Steph discovered Water Babies at Booker Park School in Aylesbury.

Now, seven years later, as her youngest daughter, five-year-old Chloe, prepares to graduate from Water Babies, the Nathan family reflects on a journey that has provided comfort and essential life skills.

“It’s incredible how quickly the time has flown by – I can hardly believe we’re now leaving Water Babies! Initially, it was a great way for me to connect with other parents, but, over the years, it’s been fantastic for their development and confidence. Signing up my daughters for Water Babies has been one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.

Chloe Nathan.

“Evie has always been a water lover, but Chloe had her own set of challenges, particularly after the pandemic. She went through what they call ‘water wobbles’, which I didn’t experience with Evie.”

The term ‘water wobbles’ is what Water Babies uses to describe a common learning plateau that toddlers often hit between 12 and 18 months. This phase, which can happen for a variety of reasons, is something many children go through in their early years. For Steph and Chloe, the guidance and support from the Water Babies teachers were essential in helping them overcome this tricky stage.

“Chloe would cling to me and cry during lessons, which was so hard to watch, especially when other kids seemed to be having a great time,” explained Steph.

“I often wondered if I was doing the right thing. But her teachers were amazing – they were so patient and encouraging. Eventually, Chloe started to enjoy her lessons again, and seeing her progress since has been such a joy.”

Evie, Chloe and Water Babies teacher Claire Hillsdon.

Looking back on the past seven years, Steph has witnessed countless benefits for not just her daughters but also herself.

“One of the greatest rewards has been knowing my daughters are safe and confident in the water,” said Steph.

“It’s such a relief, especially when we’re on holiday or by a pool. Our weekend lessons have become the highlight of our week. Plus, seeing how much the girls have developed and how much my own mental wellbeing has improved since we started with Water Babies means the world to me.”

Research shows that perinatal mental illness affects up to one in five new and expectant mothers in England*. For Steph, joining Water Babies was more than just a swimming lesson – it was a vital source of community support during a challenging time.

Chloe with mum Steph.

“After Evie was born, I struggled with post-natal depression and felt anxious about getting out and doing things,” recalled Steph.

“Joining Water Babies provided a much-needed sense of community and support. Connecting with other parents who understood what I was going through made me feel less alone and was a huge help during that difficult period.”

As Chloe prepares to transition to a new swim school for older children, Steph reflects on the bittersweet end of their Water Babies journey.

“I’m really going to miss our time at Water Babies, especially as Chloe moves on,” explained Steph. “She needs this new independence, but after seven years, it’s emotional. Evie, who’s now seven, is an even better swimmer than I am and has mastered strokes like the butterfly that I never learned! I’m incredibly proud of both of them.”

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, has enjoyed watching Evie and Chloe grow and thrive. “Evie and Chloe are shining examples of what we strive for at Water Babies,” said Tamsin. “I’m thrilled they’ve enjoyed their time with us. We’ll all miss them, but I know Chloe will excel in her new lessons. I can’t wait to see what they do in the pool next!”

For more information about swimming lessons with Water Babies Bucks and Beds, visit www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds

*NHS England, 2024: Record numbers of women accessing perinatal mental health support