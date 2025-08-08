Local MP visit to YMCA Milton Keynes

On Thursday 7 August, YMCA Milton Keynes were delighted to welcome MP Emily Darlington to visit our Central MK campus to talk to some of our young people about the challenges they’re facing, including the barriers to finding meaningful employment.

YMCA Milton Keynes is committed to giving young people the support they need to achieve their potential. At a time when NEET (not in employment, education or training) rates are worsening, with 987,000 young people across the UK currently out of education, employment or training.

For many of the young people supported by YMCA MK, these challenges are even more complex. Particularly for those with special educational needs, disabilities or experience of the care system, as they often face additional barriers to employment.

Simon Green, CEO, YMCA MK, said: “Emily has been a long-term friend and supporter of our YMCA, and we are delighted that she has today taken the time from her busy diary as an MP to meet and listen to our young people. It is a hugely challenging world for young people today, and also for our government, and it is only through dialogue and listening to those in greatest need that the right solutions can be found and implemented.”

Group of YMCA MK staff and residents with MP Emily Darlington

MP Emily Darlington, said: “Fantastic discussion with the young people at YMCA today ranging from employment barriers to education barriers to how we create a less selfish world.”

This visit comes at a pivotal moment for YMCA MK, as we aim to support 75 young people who live at our campus into meaningful, sustainable employment each year.