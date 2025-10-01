Local diagnostics centre welcomes first patients to new MRI suite - a £1.5m investment to benefit Buckinghamshire patients

Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire - known locally as the Merlin Centre at Cressex, High Wycombe - has welcomed its first patients into a brand-new, dedicated MRI suite, following a £1.5m investment in state-of-the-art facilities designed to boost capacity and enhance the patient experience across Buckinghamshire and the wider area.

The investment includes a new Siemens Magnetom Altea MRI scanner and a purpose-built suite with modern consulting rooms, calming décor, ambient lighting, a wider scanner bore (the tunnel-like space inside the scanner), which provides patients with more room and helps reduce feelings of discomfort or claustrophobia. This addition means the centre now has two permanent MRI scanners on site, and space for its mobile scanner if required - significantly increasing diagnostic capacity. Practice Plus Group expects the investment to increase MRI capacity by up to 500 additional appointments per month.

The new MRI scanner utilises Deep Resolve software, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance image quality and enable some scans to be completed in shorter appointment times. This not only increases efficiency and capacity, but also reduces the time patients need to remain still - an important benefit for those who may be anxious or uncomfortable.

A newly built cannulation room is also part of the development, and in time will allow the team to perform contrast-enhanced scans onsite - a significant step forward in patient care. These scans provide clearer imaging of conditions such as tumours, inflammation and vascular abnormalities, supporting more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

The clinical team with Adrian Peake, Operations Director, Practice Plus Group, Kirsty Phillips, Managing Director of Secondary Care, and Michelle Saunders, Service Lead at the Diagnostics Centre.

Since opening its doors 20 years ago in August 2005, the High Wycombe-based centre has provided vital diagnostic imaging services to tens of thousands of NHS patients, including MRI scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and echocardiograms. Currently, the centre performs in the region of 3,300 scans a month!

For those choosing private healthcare, the new scanner also supports the Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group self-pay and PMI service, offering appointments within days and the option to pay monthly.

The first patient to have an MRI scan on the state-of-the-art machine, Mr Robert Peasley, 64 from Bourne End, praised the improvements: “I was honoured to be the first patient to be scanned on this brand-new equipment today! I came to the centre for an MRI scan of my head, which took around half an hour. The new MRI scanner was much wider than I’ve been used to in the past, which made me feel far more comfortable and relaxed - I was almost going to sleep at one point. The room itself was fresh and well presented, and the staff were very pleasant and reassuring throughout. Having had MRI scans since I was a child, I can honestly say this was right at the top of the scale. The whole experience left me feeling reassured, and I’d definitely recommend the centre to anyone needing a scan.”

Patient, Miss Mitchell, was also amongst the first patients on launch day, and commented: “You don’t really know what to expect when you come in for your first MRI – you wonder, what if I panic? But I needn’t have worried. The new MRI suite and its staff were so calming and reassuring. There’s two-way communication through the scanner, so I could hear instructions and speak to the staff whenever I needed to. That really put me at ease. The facilities themselves were fresh, clean, and very contemporary.”

The first MRI patient to be scanned on the new state-of-the-art scanner with Sharad Daniel, Snr MRI Radiographer and Michelle Saunders.

Senior MRI Radiographer at Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire, Sharad Daniel said: “If you’ve been referred for an MRI scan, we know it can feel a little daunting. That’s why our new suite has been designed with patient comfort in mind. From the calming ceiling visuals and wall mural, as well as the ambient lighting, to the latest Siemens technology, every detail is here to make the process as stress-free as possible. Patients are in constant touch with our team, and most are surprised by how straightforward the scan feels once they’ve experienced it. The advances in technology at the centre and added comfort will ensure we are able to diagnose patient conditions as efficiently and accurately as possible.”

Service Lead, Michelle Saunders added: “This investment represents a huge step forward for our service. We can now deliver faster access, higher-quality images, and an improved experience for both NHS and private patients. We’re proud to play our part in reducing waiting times across the region and ensuring more people can move forward quickly with the treatment they need for many more years to come.

“With our new suite now open, Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire is looking forward to a new phase in diagnostics - supporting more patients, reducing waits locally, and delivering care in an environment designed to put people at ease.”

NHS patients should ask their GP for a referral to the centre and private patients choosing to self-pay or use private medical insurance can contact Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group direct on 0330 818 8945 or visit Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire - Practice Plus Group MSK & Diagnostics.