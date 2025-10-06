Local charity working with adults with learning disabilities has a swinging time at Wycombe Heights Golf Centre

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre opened its doors to local charity Social Link for a day of fun and competition on the Driving Range for an eager group of adults with learning disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event was the idea of Liberty Martins, Range Manager at Wycombe Heights, in memory of her older brother Tom who sadly passed away in 2017. Tom was a member of Social Link and enjoyed the host of activities provided by the charity on a weekly basis in their evening club.

Wendy Dunn, Social Link CEO, said “I spent a lot of time with Tom, including a very long and eventful trip in the car to Butlins! He was a lovely character who took pleasure in everything. It warms my heart to hold this event in his memory which is benefiting his friends now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Link members and team descended on mass with a total of 40 attending, to take their spots on the range, clubs in hand and buckets of balls at the ready. For some Social Link members, this was their first time visiting a driving range and was their chance to try a new sport. With the charity’s current focus on living healthy and independent lives, the introduction to a new sport to keep active was very well timed.

A focused Social Link member getting into the swing!

Victoria Fallon, Social Link’s Chief Operating Officer, commented “The wonderful thing about accessing the driving range is that all our members can take part irrespective of ability. With the Range staff patiently helping our members and being constantly on hand, this enabled our members to make the most of the opportunity.”

Also present on the day to join in the fun were Tom and Liberty’s parents, Julia and Paul Martins. Over the years they have remained connected with Social Link, attending the Walk for The Ones We Love each year. Julia and Paul agreed that: “It was a well organised and wonderful day at the Driving Range organised by Liberty and her team. Social link is a wonderful charity that provides a fun and inclusive range of support and activities to adults who might otherwise find it difficult. Tom valued the friendship and support he received from social link, and we are forever grateful for the time he got to spend with the charity; we will continue to support the charity going forwards.”

Liberty summed up by saying: “It was an honour to host this special event in support of Social Link, a charity that holds a personal place in my heart, my late brother was a proud member of their community, so being able to give back in this way means a great deal to me. I’m incredibly grateful for the positive response we’ve received and thrilled to see local charities enjoy our Driving Range and outstanding TrackMan technology at Wycombe Heights. I look forward to welcoming more Social Link members to the range in the future.”