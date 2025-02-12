Local charity increases in size to support its students

We are proud to announce a move to a larger unit to support a larger number of student placements. We have outgrown our smaller unit and currently have a waiting list of students wishing to join.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has taken many years with lots of help and support of other Charities that has enabled us to achieve this exciting new venture for our training facility to grow. We are moving from 42 Edison Road, Aylesbury to 48-50 Edison Road, Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Youth Motor Project is a Registered Charity which offers industry recognised qualifications governed by the Institute of Motoring Industry (IMI) to disadvantaged young people from the age of 12 to Post 16 within the Bucks County and surrounding areas. The main criteria are those that are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEETs) or those who are at risk from NEETs in mainstream schools and Pupil Referral Units and we also teach groups of students from Special Education Need departments and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as these educational establishments, we also liaise with other local agencies and Youth Offending Teams who assist in supporting the development and training progression of disadvantaged young people with diverse needs into educational attainment, further education and employment.

Lord's Builders Merchants came onboard as a sponsor and donated new work boots for the students along with a donation towards the cost of new overalls.

Aylesbury Youth Motor Project opened in 2004 as part of the Skidz Motor Projects and our original Aims were to provide, through a range of courses and activities:

• Training and practical skills

• Educational support

• Exciting and challenging opportunities

AVDC supported our student's PPE and bathroom facilities

• An opportunity for young people to make a positive contribution

• Enjoyment and achievement for economic wellbeing

• Healthy lifestyle choice

Aylesbury Youth Motor Project is a standalone project, we aim to provide training and activities for young people who have an interest in pursuing a career in motor mechanics to those who experience difficulties in academic learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeler Dealers chose AYMP to film the restoration of the Paddy Hopkirk Mini Episode

In March 2015 Aylesbury Youth Motor Project became an Approved Centre for the Institute of Motoring Industry and now aims to provide further widespread Industry Recognised Qualifications to support positive progression within education and into employment.

Our Objectives are:

• To continue to build positive relationships with the local schools, PRU’s and agencies

• To offer a choice of qualifications matched to the abilities and needs of the students

Local Police donate a portable defibrillator

• To consistently review the progress of the students and set easily maintainable targets

• To offer small working groups

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• To maintain a positive relationship with the IMI so we can continue to offer the required qualifications

• To maintain positive relationships with local businesses so that our students can be offered work experience placements

• To maintain positive relationships with Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire Service so any additional help and support can be accessed

The skills our students learn are not just the obvious work-place vocational skills and workplace ethics within the Motor Vehicle Trade; they also include the softer skills which are all transferrable into the world of work and helps to raise their confidence and self-esteem. These include communication skills, which gives them a voice, team working, which allows them to bring their own strengths to the dynamics of the group, self management, which allows them to take responsibility of their own actions, effective participation, enabling the students to work together and use their individual strengths to fill any weaker gaps and respect for themselves and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Supplier Napa Auto Parts donated a student tool box and tools

We are looking to have a Grand Opening once building works have completed towards the end of March and invite you all along to view our new facilties - please keep an eye on our website for further details on dates and times at https://www.aylesburymotorproject.co.uk/