Local care worker shortlisted for national care accolade

By Samantha Neal
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mira Lazovic, Head Housekeeper at The Chorleywood Beaumont Barchester Healthcare in Chorleywood, has been selected as a finalist in The Care Housekeeper of the year category at the National Care Awards 2024.

The National Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to promote best practice within both the home care and care home sectors, and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

As the finalist, Mira has been invited to attend the awards gala ceremony in London in November where the achievements will be celebrated, and the Winners will be announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mira is a devoted Housekeeping staff member who has contributed to the success of the home. She takes a lot of pride in knowing her residents well, and keeping up the staff morale and always helping others.

Mira with Razvan General Manager and Harold Resident AmbassadorMira with Razvan General Manager and Harold Resident Ambassador
Mira with Razvan General Manager and Harold Resident Ambassador

Mira said: “I wasn’t expecting to be shortlisted for this award but I am so pleased, and proud. It’s wonderful to be recognised by my team and peers, it is nothing short of an honour.”

General Manager, Razvan Nica, said: “This is an amazing achievement, and the staff, residents and local community are supporting Mira wholeheartedly. It is so important than we recognise outstanding excellence. There isn’t a more worthy winner, and we’re really excited for the National Care Awards ceremony and will be cheering Mira on.”

Related topics:London

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.