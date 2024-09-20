Local care worker shortlisted for national care accolade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mira Lazovic, Head Housekeeper at The Chorleywood Beaumont Barchester Healthcare in Chorleywood, has been selected as a finalist in The Care Housekeeper of the year category at the National Care Awards 2024.

The National Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to promote best practice within both the home care and care home sectors, and pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

As the finalist, Mira has been invited to attend the awards gala ceremony in London in November where the achievements will be celebrated, and the Winners will be announced.

Mira is a devoted Housekeeping staff member who has contributed to the success of the home. She takes a lot of pride in knowing her residents well, and keeping up the staff morale and always helping others.

Mira with Razvan General Manager and Harold Resident Ambassador

Mira said: “I wasn’t expecting to be shortlisted for this award but I am so pleased, and proud. It’s wonderful to be recognised by my team and peers, it is nothing short of an honour.”

General Manager, Razvan Nica, said: “This is an amazing achievement, and the staff, residents and local community are supporting Mira wholeheartedly. It is so important than we recognise outstanding excellence. There isn’t a more worthy winner, and we’re really excited for the National Care Awards ceremony and will be cheering Mira on.”