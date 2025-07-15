Local care homes celebrate community at Feast of St Peter

Kingfishers and Austenwood Care Homes Represent Premium Care Group at Local Festival. Photo: Premium Care Groupplaceholder image
Buckinghamshire-based care homes Kingfishers Care Home in Bourne End and Austenwood Care Home in Gerrards Cross brought warmth, joy, and community spirit to the Feast of St Peter on Saturday, June 28, as proud attendees with a welcoming stall showcasing the loving, caring environment at the heart of their homes.

Representing the Premium Care Group, the homes created an inviting space complete with colourful goody bags, sweets, and a hydration station to promote the importance of staying well-hydrated, particularly in later life.

Visitors were delighted to see residents out and about enjoying the event, engaging with the community, and putting faces to the dedicated teams behind the care.

“It was a lovely way to connect with local people and show what our homes are all about,” said a team member.

Local Care Homes Bring Joy and Connection to the Feast of St Peter. Photo: Premium Care Groupplaceholder image
“Everyone really enjoyed meeting our residents and learning more about the care we provide.”

The day highlighted the strong relationship between the homes and their local community - proving that care home life continues to be full of connection, laughter, and meaningful moments.

