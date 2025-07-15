Local care homes celebrate community at Feast of St Peter
Representing the Premium Care Group, the homes created an inviting space complete with colourful goody bags, sweets, and a hydration station to promote the importance of staying well-hydrated, particularly in later life.
Visitors were delighted to see residents out and about enjoying the event, engaging with the community, and putting faces to the dedicated teams behind the care.
“It was a lovely way to connect with local people and show what our homes are all about,” said a team member.
“Everyone really enjoyed meeting our residents and learning more about the care we provide.”
The day highlighted the strong relationship between the homes and their local community - proving that care home life continues to be full of connection, laughter, and meaningful moments.