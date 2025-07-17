Local care home Shelburne Lodge hosts community BBQ

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Shelburne Lodge to enjoy a community BBQ that was held in the home’s grounds on 12th July The hospitality team at Shelburne Lodge served a selection of BBQ favourites including sausages, burgers, BBQ chicken, vegetable skewers, and some varied cultural BBQ delicacies which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home, and the local community included elderly residents living at home and their carers. The team at the home also invited local pianist, who performed a range of classic hits including from all era’s and some classical and summer tunes to get everyone dancing and singing.

Resident, Tom our resident ambassador, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Thankfully the weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Diana Nica, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Shelburne Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

