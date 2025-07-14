Local campaigner joins national climate rally at Westminster

A campaigner from Buckinghamshire joined thousands of people from across the UK, at the Act Now Change Forever lobby to call on their MPs to take action on climate, debt and nature.

Organised by The Climate Coalition, a network of over 120 leading UK organisations representing more than 22 million people, the public mobilisation comes amid growing concern about a worsening climate crisis.

As part of Jubilee year, campaigners from CAFOD and other organisations are urging MPs to lead bold global reforms to tackle unjust debt and unlock funds to fight the climate crisis in vulnerable countries. Jubilee years have been moments marked by the cancellation of debts since Biblical times.

Over 93% of climate-vulnerable countries are trapped in a debt crisis, undermining their ability to respond to climate related disasters and protect their communities. Global South countries are spending five times more on foreign debt repayments than they are on addressing the climate emergency.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP and local campaigner Deborah Purfield

Deborah Purfield, who is an Aylesbury constituent, explained why it was important to go to Parliament to meet her MP - Laura Kyrke-Smith:“I was desperate to let our MPs know the effect that debt is having on so many countries around the world. The UK government can do something. I want them to hear that constituents feel passionate about this – we want action. Due to the debt, countries are unable to invest in the infrastructure needed to tackle climate issues.

“Meeting Laura Kyrke-Smith MP was wonderful. She is going to take our concerns to fellow MPs. I urge other constituents to get involved in the campaign, speak with their MPs and sign the petition.”

Speakers at the event included Caroline Lucas, former leader of the Green Party, and Father Charlie Chilufya, who spoke about the devastating impact of the climate and debt crisis on many African communities.

Father Charlie said: “I’m heartened to see so many in the UK uniting in Westminster, to meet their MPs and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Global South to demand action now. In this Jubilee Year, let’s match words with action, turning faith into justice and lasting change for our common home.”

CAFOD is encouraging anyone concerned about the global debt crisis to call for debt justice this Jubilee Year by signing its petition.