Local Buckinghamshire Student Vet Nurse honoured in London Vet Show 30 Under 30
Nominated by her clinical coach, Sophie was surprised and honoured to receive the news.
“I often doubt myself, so reading the lovely comments my coach wrote about me really boosted my confidence,” she said.
“Attending the London Vet Show and meeting other incredible nominees was an inspiring experience.”
Working at Willow Vets in Buckinghamshire, Sophie is passionate about inpatient care, anaesthesia, and exotic animal nursing, Sophie has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment to her profession. She credits her strong support system of family, friends, and colleagues for helping her succeed.
Looking ahead, Sophie aims to qualify as an RVN this year and continue advancing her knowledge in surgical procedures, exotic nursing, and wildlife care.
Her advice to aspiring veterinary nurses?
“Get experience - if it’s right for you, it’s the most rewarding job.”