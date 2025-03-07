Local Buckinghamshire Student Vet Nurse honoured in London Vet Show 30 Under 30

Student Vet Nurse Sophie Benzie with her dog

Willow Vets' own Student Veterinary Nurse, Sophie Benzie, has been recognized as one of the top young professionals in the veterinary field, earning a coveted spot in the London Vet Show 30 Under 30 list. Sophie’s journey into veterinary nursing began after earning a degree in Zoo Biology and discovering her passion for hands-on animal care while working as a Veterinary Care Assistant. Now, as she works toward qualifying as a Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN), her dedication and enthusiasm have earned her this prestigious recognition.

Nominated by her clinical coach, Sophie was surprised and honoured to receive the news.

“I often doubt myself, so reading the lovely comments my coach wrote about me really boosted my confidence,” she said.

“Attending the London Vet Show and meeting other incredible nominees was an inspiring experience.”

Working at Willow Vets in Buckinghamshire, Sophie is passionate about inpatient care, anaesthesia, and exotic animal nursing, Sophie has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment to her profession. She credits her strong support system of family, friends, and colleagues for helping her succeed.

Looking ahead, Sophie aims to qualify as an RVN this year and continue advancing her knowledge in surgical procedures, exotic nursing, and wildlife care.

Her advice to aspiring veterinary nurses?

“Get experience - if it’s right for you, it’s the most rewarding job.”