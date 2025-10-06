Local brass band commemorates town twinning

This year High Wycombe celebrates 40 years of Twinning with Kelkheim, Germany. Chiltern Hills Brass Band will be part of those celebrations.

Chiltern Hills Brass Band are an established contesting band, based in the Buckinghamshire Town of High Wycombe. The band regularly perform in and around Bucks at various events, as well as Band Competitions across the Country.

This year High Wycombe celebrates 40 years of Town Twinning with Kelkheim, Germany. High Wycombe has a long-standing twinning partnership with Kelkheim, a town known for its furniture industry, similar to High Wycombe's history. The partnership, supported by the High Wycombe Town Twinning Association, promotes exchanges and maintains strong community bonds between the two municipalities.

The twinning agreement between High Wycombe and Kelkheim was signed in 1985 and the twinning arrangement between the two towns is still going strong. Supported on the High Wycombe side by the High Wycombe Town Twinning Association, the two towns still have annual meetings, alternating between High Wycombe and Kelkheim. Having left the European Union, links like this remain important in maintaining relationships between residents of different countries of Europe.

So what is the link with Chiltern Hills Brass Band......

Kelkheim has it's own Brass Band. A key member of the Oberhesdisches Blechbläser Ensemble (OBE for short) is Jochen Ballach; a renowned Tuba and Euphonium player. Jochen has travelled over from Germany on many occasions to perform with Chiltern Hills Brass(CHB), the most recent being the Whit Friday Marches. This is an annual Performing Brass Band Competition which takes place around eleven villages of Saddleworth and Oldham all in one evening. To be part of the competition, bands must perform in at least seven of the eleven villages. Chiltern Hills Brass have taken part for a number of years.

With a link already established between CHB and OBE it seemed only appropriate that CHB should be involved in the 40th Anniversary celebrations.

CHB will travel across to Kelkheim on Friday 24 October. That evening they will attend dinner at Goldener Löwe Hotel, with Official Town Dignitaries present.

CHB performing at the recent "Music in the Royal Parks" Regents Park.

Saturday 25 October CHB and OBE will join together in small groups to perform around Kelkheim. In the afternoon a tour of the Town has been arranged for CHB.

Saturday Evening, the main event is a 2 hour concert featuring both CHB and OBE.

Sunday 26 October both CHB and OBE will perform in Sulzbach.

Lindsey Davies; CHB Band Manager and her husband Gordon Davies; CHB Director of Music, as well as Band members are looking forward to Chiltern Hills Brass representing High Wycombe in Kelkheim, Germany this month.

Chiltern Hills Brass Band would like to take this opportunity to thank all their supporters. CHB regularly meet (Mondays and Thursdays 8pm to 10pm) at Hillcrest Resource Centre, Cressex Business Park, Coronation Street. High Wycombe. HP12 3RP.

There are always opportunities for new players to come along and join the band. If you are interested, pop along on one of the rehearsal nights or drop an email to: [email protected] You're guaranteed a warm welcome and a friendly group to be part of.

You can find out more about CHB at: www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk or via Facebook at; Chiltern Hills Brass Band.