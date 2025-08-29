Local author releases heartwarming children’s book celebrating big firsts
Filled with beautiful premium colour illustrations and a loveable character Archie with his cuddly toy Dex the Dinosaur, ‘The Adventures of Archie: My First Holiday’ captures the wonder, worries and joy of new experiences through the eyes of a child, making it the perfect read for families preparing for holidays or big adventures.
“It’s inspired by my son who recently went on his first holiday. I understand there are so many new things as a child and it can be scary, and I want children to know all of these emotions are ok to feel,” says Sian LAngellier.
The book is available now on Amazon UK.
Parents, teachers and caregivers will find ‘The Adventures of Archie: My First Holiday’ an engaging and comforting story to share with children aged 0-8, especially those experiencing big changes or new experiences for the first time.