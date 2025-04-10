Live music and wine tasting at Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home

By Samantha Neal
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 23:45 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
The community join residents and staffThe community join residents and staff
Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Chorleywood invited the community to join residents and staff for an evening of live music and cheese and wine tasting.

The hospitality team at the home provided a beautiful spread of Artisan Charcuterie and Cheese Platters to compliment the delicious wine selection. Entertainment was provided by the talented singer Stacey DeLooze, who entertained while everyone enjoyed sampling from a selection of cheese and wines from around the world.

General Manager, Razvan Nica said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening enjoying the entertainment and wine. We provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Chorleywood Beaumont as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and are passionate about connecting with our local community. We have some fantastic events and this was one of our favourites!”

