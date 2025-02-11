Liberal Democrat campaign off to a flying start as four more local Councillors join the team

Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, visited the Chesham & Amersham constituency on Friday, February 7 and welcomed four more local councillors who have joined the party.

Cllr Justine Fulford is a Chesham Town Councillor and represented the Green Party as their Parliamentary candidate at last year’s General Election.

Chalfont St Giles Parish Councillors Rob Gill, Jane Chamberlain and Grant Kirkby have represented their area as Independents.

All four will be standing as Liberal Democrat candidates in this May’s Buckinghamshire Council elections.

Daisy Cooper MP speaking to local supporters at the launch event in Chesham

Daisy said:“I am delighted to welcome Justine, Rob, Jane and Grant to the Liberal Democrats. It has been brilliant to see the Liberal Democrat momentum building across the Chesham and Amersham constituency since Sarah Green first won the Parliamentary seat in 2021.”

Daisy joined Sarah out on doorsteps in Chalfont St Giles and Little Chalfont in the afternoon, speaking to local voters. Both MPs then held an event together in Chesham for local supporters, to officially launch the Liberal Democrat local election campaign in this constituency.

Sarah said: “Our campaign has got off to a fantastic flying start. In November we welcomed Buckinghamshire Councillor Jonathan Waters, who left the Conservative party to join our team. Today I’ve been delighted to introduce Daisy to four other dedicated, hard working local Councillors who have decided to join our party and stand in May’s elections as Liberal Democrats, alongside the rest of our team of excellent candidates. We all share the same passion for working hard to get the best for our area at every level of government.”

Daisy concluded: “Last time Bucks Council held elections, the Conservatives won a majority of the seats. I predict that this time the results will look very different in this area - the Liberal Democrat team are going from strength to strength here, with some outstanding local candidates. I am optimistic we could make big gains here in May and elect some fantastic local champions who will work really hard for local people.”