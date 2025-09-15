Week commencing August 25, we planned a short five day break to the Lakes. We went with the plan of completing three mountains in a week. Well that didn’t happen we ended up actually climbing eight peaks in total. Day one, we summited Helvellyn, day two we rested, due to the weather. Day three, we completed Skiddaw and Little Man. Day four, we completed Catbells and Day five, the most challenging we summited Great Gable, Green Gable, Brandreth and Grey Knotts.

Lecien has now completed the three highest peaks in the UK and the four highest mountains in England above 3000ft.

Lecien has also been accepted to be an affiliate for Earned It Co., the company that sells the medals.

These medals have honestly helped in getting her up all these mountains (along with lots of snacks!) and a lovely way to show off her huge achievements afterwards.

This isn’t only physically challenging, but mentally tough. Being out in the middle of nowhere, breath taking views, awesome nature, and the three of us together, where else would I rather be?

Leci wants to inspire other families to get up, get out and get up some mountains! Obviously we want everyone to be fully prepared wherever they decide to go and to always be ready for what ever nature decides.

Visit Earned It Co here to have a look at some of the medals and get inspired: earneditco.uk/?aff=26

Earned It Co give 10% of their profits to mountain rescue, thankfully we’ve never had to call, but I did think about calling them near the top of Great Gable!!

Our next adventure if hopefully to Wales near the end of October to climb some more mountains.