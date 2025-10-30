Leading operator is new care provider at Buckinghamshire homes
The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive selection process by the council earlier in the year.
The homes are The Chestnuts in Aylesbury, The Croft in Amersham, Hazlemere Lodge in High Wycombe and Swan House in Winslow.
Buckinghamshire Council and Agincare have worked closely to ensure a smooth transition takes place at the homes, which can support 217 publicly funded and self-funded residents, and provide nursing, dementia and complex care services.
The handover sees the existing teams transferred to Agincare so that jobs are protected and residents continue to be supported by the people they know and trust.
Agincare Group Chief Executive Raina Summerson said: “We are delighted to warmly welcome residents, relatives and teams at the homes to Agincare, and look forward to getting to know them and their local communities very well in the coming weeks.
“With 39 years of experience in delivering high-quality care in the community, we are aware of the concerns from people during such changes, having managed numerous other transfers from local authorities, charities, and independent providers.”
The Buckinghamshire homes will join Agincare’s growing network of c.180 locations nationwide, including over 30 high-quality residential care and nursing homes, many of which hold long-standing and successful partnership arrangements with other councils.
Councillor Isobel Darby, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Health & Wellbeing, said: “The continuity of high-quality care for all our care home residents is of utmost importance to us and so we are pleased to be working with Agincare, as a much trusted and experienced community care service provider. We will be working closely with the team at Agincare and our residents and their families to ensure a seamless transition to the new service.”
The extra care schemes are Willowmead Court located at The Chestnuts, St James Court at Hazlemere Lodge and Swan Court at Swan House.
Agincare is a family-owned, independent care provider with strong community values and over 39 years of experience delivering a comprehensive range of high-quality, person-centred care and support services in over 100 locations across the country. F