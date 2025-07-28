Laura Kyrke-Smith MP launches Aylesbury Community Champion Awards

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP encourages Aylesbury constituency residents to nominate community champions

One of the best parts of being your MP is meeting the people who bring our communities to life.

Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know some truly remarkable individuals, Laura Kyrke-Smith MP writes. People like Amy Scullard, who helps run a perinatal mental health peer support group in Aylesbury. She offers a calm, caring space for new and expectant parents, providing not just practical advice, but a listening ear when it’s needed most.

Or Jake Crane, who’s been volunteering at Aylesbury Foodbank for nine years. Come rain or shine, Jake is there, offering food, support and kindness during difficult times.

And then there’s Hannah Asquith, who leads Aylesbury Youth Concern. Through her work, Hannah is helping to transform the lives of young people—offering support, guidance and opportunities to those facing challenges, and giving them a safe space to build confidence and a brighter future.

These are just a few of the people making a real impact in our town and villages, but I know there are many more who deserve recognition.

That’s why I’m launching the Aylesbury Community Champion Awards,a monthly opportunity to highlight individuals and organisations who make our area a better place to live.

Each month, I’ll be choosing a Community Champion, whether that’s someone who’s always lending a hand, leading a youth group, running a local charity, or quietly making a difference behind the scenes.

This is our chance to say thank you to the people who give their time, energy, and care to help others, not for recognition, but because they want to make a difference.

If someone comes to mind, a neighbour, a friend, a colleague, a local group, please consider nominating them. You can do so at any time here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEd6UiMc5NUDttXS_bKH42of93JXoQ0T8q79GKt1aF7IVyoA/viewform

Let’s tell their stories. Let’s give them the appreciation they’ve earned. And let’s celebrate the people who help make Aylesbury and our villages such brilliant places to call home.