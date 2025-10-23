Launch of the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal 2025

Rebuilding lives in the Buckinghamshire armed forces community

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2025 highlights how, when a veteran’s life falls apart, the RBL is there to help rebuild it

Milton Keynes held it’s launch today (Thursday 23rd October) at Waitrose Oakgrove with the Milton Keynes Mayor, James Lancaster, and Deputy Mayor, Paul Trendall, officially launching this year’s appeal

Army veteran Daniel Bingley from Milton Keynes urges people to support the Poppy Appeal in the county

Alongside raising vital funds to support the Armed Forces community, people are encouraged to wear a poppy to send a personal message of thanks to those who serve

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for 2025 has officially launched across the Buckinghamshire area with this year’s theme highlighting how the RBL is helping to rebuild lives across the Armed Forces community.

Waitrose & Partners Oakgrove Store in Milton Keynes was the venue of the Buckinghamshire launch and RBL Ambassador, Daniel Bingley, was there to highlight the support that the charity can offer and how the Poppy Appeal donations can make a real impact in the Armed Forces community.

Daniel, 41, from Milton Keynes, served in the Yorkshire Regiment from the age of 16 years old and became a Corporal before his medical discharge in 2017. Having been inspired by his late Uncle, who died whist serving in the Falklands conflict, Daniel wanted to make a difference by serving his country.

Daniel served far and wide, with postings in Germany, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, America and conducted overseas tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, which included a posting for six months in Baghdad. He was medically discharged in September 2017 at the age of 32 after suffering injuries to his knees whilst serving. He said: “I was on a sergeant course and while carrying a stretcher on exercise, I fell on to both my knees, causing significant damage that meant I could no longer participate in exercises or sports without being in considerable pain.”

Daniel now suffers from chronic pain and reduced mobility, which means he uses a wheelchair most of the time. He also experiences severe PTSD, attributed to his time in service. He said: “When I left service, it was difficult, my experience wasn’t great, and I needed support. After 16 years it was all I had known and with my injuries it was hard to be unable to relieve my stress through my usual sports. I fell into a deep depression and attempted to take my own life.”

Daniel reached out to the RBL who supported him through a war pension tribunal, allocating him a case officer to assist him in understanding the complexities of the case and provide an outlet for him to ask questions and talk to someone who understood.

Daniel said: “People need to know what help there is out there and the RBL can provide support and advice for those seeking it. I am very appreciative for the help I have received and grateful to be listened to when I have frustrations or questions. I always say the most important thing to me as a veteran is just having someone there to check in with, asking if I’m ok and what help do I need – this is what the RBL has provided through their welfare team and I am forever grateful.”

Sam Reid, Poppy Appeal Manager for Buckinghamshire said: “The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal brings the nation together and helps us raise vital funds needed to support the Armed Forces community.

“This year we’re highlighting how, when a veteran’s life falls apart, the RBL will always be there to help rebuild it in ways tailored to the Armed Forces community’s unique needs and circumstances.

“Every day, ex-service personnel and their families come to the Royal British Legion for support when they become overwhelmed with issues including addiction, debt, homelessness, PTSD and relationship breakdowns.

“When something goes wrong, the RBL is there to help rebuild lives and provide members of the Armed Forces community with the support they need to create a better future.”

The Royal British Legion’s support to those in need is made possible by the generous donations of the public and the 50,000 Poppy Appeal collectors and volunteers who dedicate their time each year to helping fundraise across the country.

Every year, through specialist services and urgent support, the RBL is making a difference to lives across the Armed Forces community. Last year it provided £12 million in welfare grants to support over 22,000 people including £1.4 million in food and clothing vouchers and £5 million spent on housing issues. It also provides funding to Shelter to help with veteran homelessness and to Combat Stress to support veterans with mental health challenges.

From risking their lives in war zones to spending time away from their families, and providing support during emergencies and humanitarian disasters, service life in Britain’s Armed Forces comes with a unique set of challenges for veterans and their families.

RBL’s range of services, scale, and partner network means it can support those facing multiple and complex challenges from mental and physical recovery programmes, help with finances, housing, and adapting to civilian life, to building camaraderie.