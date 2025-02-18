Ladies First return to House of Commons to launch 2025 Awards and celebrate last year’s winners

The seventh – and biggest - Ladies First Professional Development Awards, based in Balsall Common, will highlight success stories as well as raise funds for vital cancer equipment for local hospitals, at its awards ceremony in the summer.

A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Women of Courage; Excellence In Independent Food Businesses; Excellence In Marketing & Media; Women in Property and Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards.

The gongs are also honouring, among others, Start-up of the Year, Trailblazer/Entrepreneur; Excellence In Health and Wellbeing; Charity of the Year & Community Advocate, Family Business of the Year, Business Consultant; Excellence in professional Services; Excellence In Technology; Start-Up and Business Man of the Year. Big awards on the night will also be presented to Inspirational Women and Business Woman of the Year as well as Lifetime Achievement.

Guests at The House of Commons, on February 12th, heard from host Saquib Bhatti MP, Retired MP Colleen Fletcher MBE, last year’s Business Woman of the Year Louise Adkins and hotelier Sue Cressman, whose fundraising is being supported by the awards this year.

Herself a two-times cancer survivor, Sue, from Dorridge, appreciates more than most the vital service her local hospitals provide.

The 65-year-old, who underwent a mastectomy ten years ago, has been continuing to give back. To date, she is estimated to have donated more than £500k worth of state-of-the-art cancer equipment to hospitals in and around the West Midlands, including biopsy machines, localizer probes, Hilotherapy machines that reduce pain after surgery, infuser kits and garden furniture for chemotherapy units.

Some 21 years after believing she’d beaten the disease, she learned her cancer had returned and, in 2013, was forced to make the agonising decision to have her breast removed. It also resulted in 16 corrective surgeries due to complications due to her earlier radiotherapy.

This life’s chapter also inspired Sue, in 2018, to record her own charity single, Survive, written by her husband Rick and their friend Guy Barnes. It was later adopted by top arranger and producer Ian Wherry who has worked with such musical greats as Elaine Paige, David Essex and David Cassidy.

Sue, co-owner of Nailcote Hall Hotel in Berkswell, said: “As a founder member of Ladies First Professional Network and an ambassador, I have seen how this wonderful Ladies Group has developed over the last decade. My business was the very first venue to hold a meeting for the group.

“At this year’s launch I am pleased to announce we are raising funds for the forthcoming year to help our Local NHS Breast Cancer Units. It is our aim to purchase a specialist Mammography and Biopsy Chair for Birmingham Hospital Trust. This will give breast cancer patients a more comfortable position for this type of procedure and specialists to enable a better view for diagnosis.”

The launch event was sponsored by two of last year’s first-time award winners, Paola Spiga of Glam & Glow Beauty Lab in Hockley Heath (Start-up of the Year) and Bia Rodrigues Perry of Bia’s Kitchen Show, from Leamington (Outstanding Entrepreneur) along with David Perry Photography.

Paola perfected her beautician skills working with experts at five-star hotels in her native Italy before moving to the UK to launch her own successful salon, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved as a sponsor for the Ladies First Awards this year. Winning ‘Start Up of the Year’ last year was a defining moment in my journey, and now, having the opportunity to give back and support other incredible people is truly an honour. Ladies First is all about empowerment, connection, and celebrating success, everything I stand for. I can’t wait to help champion the next wave of inspiring entrepreneurs!”

Since January, Bia’s Kitchen Show has highlighted some of the best of the area’s foodie scene when it is streams twice-monthly to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show is an extension of her successful Bia’s Kitchen brand, featuring local independent chefs and restaurateurs cooking signature dishes as well as her own top tips and recipes. Her first book, Bia’s Kitchen The Cookbook: A Culinary Journey of Gratitude, was recently released.

She said: “As a woman who has faced numerous challenges, I understand the profound impact of having a supportive network of inspiring women by my side. Sponsoring an award that honours women in power is not just about recognition; it’s about fostering a community that uplifts and motivates us to reach greater heights. Together, we can create a future where every woman feels empowered to continue her journey with confidence and courage.”

Headline sponsors for the awards are Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors, which has branches in Coventry and Warwickshire; Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps Network; IXL Centre in Southam; Bia’s Kitchen Show in Leamington and Sandhu Foods.

Ladies First director Tracey McAtamney, from Balsall Common, said: “I am hugely proud of the Ladies First community, which is about building relationships in business and friends for life. Although Ladies First is a woman in business network, our awards support not only women, but include businessmen, family businesses and my particular passion, mentoring young people. It felt extra special to be celebrating the achievements of so many at such an auspicious venue”.

The Awards Nominations opened on 1st February, with finalists announced on March 21st. The interview day is on April 7th at Mallory Court in Leamington and the Awards dinner will be held at the IXL Dallas Burston Polo Club on June 5th.

Closing date for nominations is March 15th. For further information about how to nominate, visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/ladies-first-awards/

To enquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Tracey McAtamney at: [email protected]

