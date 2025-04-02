Lacey Green crash survivor champions charity who saved him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spencer Hillier, a former RAF pilot who received lifesaving care from Thames Valley Air Ambulance in 2019, is urging the community to get behind a new fundraising event for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a bike ride near his home in Lacey Green, Spencer collided with a car. The force of the impact broke his ribs and punctured both his lungs. A Thames Valley Air Ambulance crew was soon on scene in the helicopter. Recognising how severe Spencer’s injuries were, the critical care paramedic and doctor crew set about performing lifesaving interventions right there at the roadside.

The team placed Spencer into an induced coma. This allowed them to make surgical incisions under Spencer’s armpits on either side of his chest to release the build-up of pressure and allow his lungs to inflate. These surgical holes enabled the crew to improve Spencer’s oxygen saturation levels. The crew spent 90 minutes with Spencer at the roadside, getting him stable enough to make the onward journey to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Spencer has been the driving (or pedaling) force behind a brand-new event, a Cycling Sportive in July 2025. As the Club Captain of High Wycombe Cycling Club, Spencer suggested the club team up with Thames Valley Air Ambulance for this new ride.

Spencer (centre) is urging the community to get behind their local air ambulance

Spencer Hillier, a former patient of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said:

“Had Thames Valley Air Ambulance not been there that day, I absolutely would have died. The interventions the crew carried out meant they effectively operated on me at the side of the road, rather than waiting until I got to hospital. If they hadn’t acted there and then, who knows whether I would have lasted the journey.

“It makes me feel good to help in some small way. The Cycling Sportive is my tiny little way of giving back. Words feel inadequate when talking about Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Just saying thank you doesn’t seem enough. So that’s where actions come in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive Officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said:

“We’re so grateful to Spencer for sharing his story and championing our new Cycling Sportive. We are called out an average of nine times a day and Spencer’s story reminds us that behind every number is a real person, with family and friends.

“We receive no regular government or NHS funding, so rely on the generosity of the community to do what we do. Since his accident, Spencer has been a passionate advocate for our charity and, thanks to his support, we hope this new cycling event will raise both awareness and much-needed funds.”

To find out more about how events in support of your local air ambulance charity, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us/events