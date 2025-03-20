Labour launch Buckinghamshire Council Unitary Election campaign

Aylesbury Labour have launched their local election campaign on Saturday 15th March at their Together For Change event at the Grange School in Aylesbury.

Local Labour MP Laura Kyrke-Smith was joined by colleagues Alex Baker MP and Tom Rutland MP to discuss a range of issues with the team, from the provision of more GP appointments and shorter NHS waiting times to holding water companies to account.

Candidates have pledged to fight for smarter traffic management and faster road maintenance; for more regular and reliable public transport; and for infrastructure, affordable housing, and green spaces to be integrated in new developments.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said: "We have a fantastic set of Labour candidates across Aylesbury and the villages. I'm so proud to support their campaigns.

Aylesbury Labour launch their local election campaign on Saturday 15th March

"Every day on the doorstep we hear frustrations with Conservative-run Buckinghamshire Council. We hear from people who can't get on the housing register or can't get their child with special educational needs a place in school. We hear from people who have been waiting for years for pavements and potholes to be fixed. We all share the frustration at spending hours sitting in traffic due to poorly planned roadworks.

"It's time for change here in Bucks. Our Labour candidates are working hard to earn every vote and deliver change on 1st May."

Mark Bateman, Chair of Aylesbury Labour said: “We are excited to officially launch our local election campaign. Our MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith, has been incredibly busy in parliament, here in Aylesbury and around the villages. Our members have been talking to residents on the doorstep almost every weekend since the General Election last July with Laura joining them on most Saturdays. We have been listening to the concerns of local residents and we often hear that the traffic clogging up routes around the town due to lack of forethought from the council is causing misery for many and they’re facing difficulties with GP access, provision of SEND education, anti-social behaviour, housing and the environment. Aylesbury Labour want to be in a position where we can help tackle these problems for residents and with councillors on board we can help Laura drive more positive action in our communities.

“We are pleased to confirm we have a full field of candidates standing in every ward across Aylesbury and the villages for this election and we’re looking forward to working with Laura and Buckinghamshire Council to bring residents value for the Council Tax they pay.”

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith delivers speech at the Together for Change campaign launch

Buckinghamshire goes to the polls on Thursday May 1st for the unitary, town and parish council elections. 97 Buckinghamshire Council seats will be available across 49 wards with town and parish council seats joining the polls where seats are contested.