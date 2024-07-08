Kingsbrook students and care home residents unite for sensory garden project
and live on Freeview channel 276
During their visit, the Kingsbrook Rangers brainstormed ideas and plans for the sensory garden with the residents. The students prepared detailed lists of suitable flowers and plants for the area. Later in the month, the same group returned with a diverse collection of flowers and plants ready for planting.
Despite the rain, students and residents worked together to bed the plants, decorate stones, rehome existing flowers, and weed the garden. Hampden Hall already had the ingredients to make bird feed balls and materials for a birdhouse and stand, adding to the day's projects. During breaks, they shared stories over doughnuts and hot chocolate. The day was made even more special with a private concert from Luigi, a resident, who played several tunes on his violin, and told jokes.
Both the students and residents had a wonderful time and are eagerly looking forward to their next collaboration, which will focus on revamping Hampden Hall’s raised herb and vegetable bed.
Kingsbrook School, commented: “Thank you to the wonderful team at Hampden Hall Care Centre and their residents for making us feel so welcome!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.