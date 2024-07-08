Kingsbrook students and care home residents unite for sensory garden project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In June, Year 7 and 8 students from Kingsbrook School in Aylesbury, known as the Kingsbrook Rangers, embarked on a collaborative initiative with Hampden Hall Care Home. The goal was to create a sensory garden and foster intergenerational connections with the residents.

During their visit, the Kingsbrook Rangers brainstormed ideas and plans for the sensory garden with the residents. The students prepared detailed lists of suitable flowers and plants for the area. Later in the month, the same group returned with a diverse collection of flowers and plants ready for planting.

Despite the rain, students and residents worked together to bed the plants, decorate stones, rehome existing flowers, and weed the garden. Hampden Hall already had the ingredients to make bird feed balls and materials for a birdhouse and stand, adding to the day's projects. During breaks, they shared stories over doughnuts and hot chocolate. The day was made even more special with a private concert from Luigi, a resident, who played several tunes on his violin, and told jokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the students and residents had a wonderful time and are eagerly looking forward to their next collaboration, which will focus on revamping Hampden Hall’s raised herb and vegetable bed.