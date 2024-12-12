Kingsbrook residents come together for festive celebrations

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brought festive fun to its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, with an evening of carol singing, sweet treats and a Christmas light switch on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances from Aylesbury Rock Choir and The Kingsbrook School included a range of Christmas carols and pop songs, providing the perfect opportunity for a festive sing-along in front of the tree.

Wenzel’s and Esquires Coffee, located at the Kingsbrook Canal Basin, provided free hot drinks and a range of treats for attendees, including doughnuts, gingerbreads and mince pies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the event, the Kingsbrook Parish Council also organised a donation station for the Kingsbrook Pantry foodbank, to collect food items to support the local community ahead of Christmas.

The Kingsbrook School choir at the Kingsbrook Christmas evening

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “The evening was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see lots of residents attending the event to celebrate the festive season together and to welcome new neighbours that are celebrating their first Christmas at Kingsbrook this year.

“The Aylesbury Rock Choir and The Kingsbrook School Choir lifted everyone’s spirits, whilst attendees enjoyed a festive treat and refreshments from Wenzel’s and Esquires Coffee. We hope that everyone who attended had as much fun as we did, and we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!”

Cllr Adam Bennitt, Chairman of Kingsbrook Parish Council, said: “It was wonderful to see so many new and familiar faces celebrate the Christmas season and what Kingsbrook has to offer. This time of year is all about bringing the community together, and we were proud to see so many donations for our local foodbank too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adele Green, Head of Music at The Kingsbrook School, added: “We were so pleased to be invited to join in with this festive celebration and to perform for Kingsbrook residents, particularly as a new group at the school. The students really enjoyed singing all their favourite Christmas songs and we hope the residents are all now in the festive spirit ready for the big day!”

Kingsbrook Christmas evening

Once complete, Kingsbrook will include 2,500 new homes across three villages at Orchard Green, Canal Quarter and Oakfield Village, all designed with nature in mind.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a selection of homes available at its Kingsbrook development with a range of three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families, with prices starting from £445,000.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.