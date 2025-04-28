Kindness in Bucks: Celebrating a growing community of kindness

700 baby baskets donated to local families in need

Kindness in Bucks, a community initiative founded by two local mums — Alison and Hannah — in May 2023, is proud to announce that it has officially become a registered Community Interest Company (CIC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What began as a simple act of kindness — donating baby baskets filled with essentials to local midwives and healthcare workers — has grown into a movement supporting families, residents, and local businesses across Buckinghamshire. To date, Kindness in Bucks has donated over 700 baby baskets to families in need.

Recognising the growing need for community connection, the team expanded its work beyond donations. Led over the past eight months by Amanda, Kindness in Bucks has delivered free social events for all ages, from baby playgroups and coffee mornings to community walks and wellbeing activities for older residents. More than 3,000 residents have attended these events, helping to tackle isolation and build stronger, lasting relationships within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kindness in Bucks has also proudly supported hundreds of local businesses — not only promoting their services, but also partnering with them to deliver free haircuts, beauty treatments, and other initiatives for residents in need. Seasonal campaigns, such as Easter egg donations and Christmas gift drives, have brought smiles to families across Bucks, with over 300 festive boxes delivered last December alone.

Free social events for everyone in the community

Now officially a CIC, Kindness in Bucks is powered by a small team of dedicated volunteers — Alison, Hannah, and Amanda — along with two part-time helpers. Together, they continue to create opportunities for kindness to flourish throughout Buckinghamshire.

“We’re incredibly proud of what the community has built together,” said the founders. “We believe kindness is contagious — and by supporting each other, we’ve made a real difference to thousands of lives.”

As Kindness in Bucks looks to the future, the team welcomes support from local businesses and residents — whether through donations, fundraising, or volunteering — to help continue and expand their work.

To find out more or to get involved, visit www.kindnessinbucks.com, email [email protected], or follow @kindnessinbucks on social media.