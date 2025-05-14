Kieran looking after the animals

Kieran Wyatt, 29, is helping feed and water the animals at a local farm in Buckinghamshire, with the help of carers from Walfinch.

Kieran, who is autistic and non-verbal, has been volunteering at the farm for over seven years, accompanied by his carer Kathy from Walfinch Mid and South Buckinghamshire.

Kathy says: “He gets the food ready for the donkeys, goats and chickens, feeds and waters them, and collects the eggs from the hens. He loves to meet the lambs and sometimes bottle feeds them. You can tell he enjoys it from the look in his eyes.”

She adds: “When I first went with him to the farm, I tended to help Kieran a lot, but I soon realised that he knows what to do. He has his own routine, preparing hay for the donkeys and sometimes grooming them with a brush or collecting fallen apples from the orchard and feeding them to the donkeys and goats.

“I am ready to help if he needs it, maybe with things like putting on and taking off his wellies, and handing him his snacks, like biscuits and drinks. He loves being outdoors with the animals, and they know him well.”

Kathy, who recently had to give up caring for Kieran for family reasons, says: “We also went for walks along the Aylesbury arm of the Grand Union Canal, to see the canal boats, and to a local hearing dogs centre.

“We went ten-pin bowling and trampolining, and to garden centres, because they are usually quite quiet, and we would take a picnic lunch and go to a park or walk along the river.” Kathy says: “After seven years, of course I miss him like crazy!”

Kieran now has a new carer, Abel, from Walfinch Mid and South Buckinghamshire.

Kieran's dad, Dave, says: “I was amazed last time I went to the farm with him. He's learnt such a lot from doing farming tasks. He is glad of the responsibilities and proud that he is able to help run the farm.

“Kathy and his other carers feel more like friends who do things with him, and it's great to feel confident that Kieran is safe with them.”

Gina McHugh, Registered Manager at Walfinch Mid and South Buckinghamshire, says: “We all enjoy working with Kieran, and his family. This a great example of what home care really is – supporting adults of any age in a wide variety of ways to ensure they have fulfilling lives full of activities they love.

“If more people realised that care can be like this, candidates would be flocking to join us!”

Walfinch’s CEO Amrit Dhaliwal will be one of the judges for the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2025.